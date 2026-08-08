PlayStation Plus: Free gimmicks and myths – Wildlands hands out gifts

Ubisoft is adding the new "Last Rites" gift pack to the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus members. Those who own the main game will receive new items related to Aztec mythology free with their subscription.

A touch of death cult in Bolivia

Ubisoft has surprisingly added free content to "Ghost Recon Wildland" after the game received a free 4K/60 upgrade this week and Hardcore options for more realism It has been provided. Anyone with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can now get the "Last Rites" package for free.

The bundle includes La Llorona, a mysterious new enemy skin. It also comes with the P416 Micteca assault rifle, whose design is based on the Lady of the Dead from Aztec mythology. The blue-tinted 4-SHUR sunglasses provide a stylish finishing touch. It doesn't quite match, but that's okay.

The community always picks up these cosmetic items for free. Nevertheless, it remains a simple skin drop for occasional use. The Last Rites add-on doesn't include any real gameplay innovations or extensive story missions. Ubisoft is simply continuing to support the title with small fan-service items.

Alien hunt in the jungleel: The Predator awaits in Wildlands

Also new: Ubisoft is sending the icon of science fiction action directly to Bolivia. Starting now, you can take on the ultimate hunt in the free special mission "The Jungle Moves".

The crossover brings the legendary Predator back to the Caimanes province as a formidable challenge. You and your squad venture into the thick undergrowth, follow the tracks, and encounter a creature that has been perfectly adapted from the film, both visually and audibly.

Invisibility cloaking, plasma cannons, and the iconic click sound are all included. The combat is unforgiving. One wrong move means instant defeat. Those who defeat the beast secure additional and exclusive loot, such as the Predator's helmet with thermal vision. This is fan service at its finest. A pure action spectacle for a quick gaming session.

Atmospherically, this game is an absolute bullseye. The developers perfectly capture the panic of the hunt, even if the mission design ultimately remains a simple, extremely difficult arena battle. But for free, you'll take this thrill without hesitation.

Free stuff is nice, and the Predator is a great extra, but this package only appeals to collectors. Anyone who regularly drives in Bolivia anyway will just grab the gear.