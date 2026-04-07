PlayStation Plus in April 2026: Lords of the Fallen & Tomb Raider & Co. available now

Sony has the PlayStation Plus Games for April 2026 Unlocked. Three new titles are now available for download for all subscribers. "Lords of the Fallen" is the technical centerpiece. This Soulslike reboot lets you walk between the worlds of the living and the dead. Make mistakes and you'll end up in Umbral. A tough place.

With "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered," Lara Croft's origins return. You get the first three adventures including all expansions. The graphics are sharper, and the controls can be modernized if desired. Pure nostalgia. "Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream" completes the package for multiplayer fans. Up to 20 players can team up to take on bosses in massive raids.

All games are available to members of the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. The deadline is May 4th. Anyone who hasn't yet secured the March titles is too late; they've been released today.