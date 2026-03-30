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PlayStation Plus in April 2026: Exciting co-op action RPG joins the lineup according to leak

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream is coming to PS Plus in April 2026. The leak confirms it as the second RPG for PS4 and PS5, alongside Lords of the Fallen. All the details are here.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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After the Leak for “Lords of the Fallen” Evidence is mounting for the second title for PlayStation Plus subscribers in April 2026: According to insider information, the co-op action RPG "Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream" will be part of the offer.

Developed by Dimps and released in October 2024, “Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream” will be available for download alongside Lords of the Fallen from April 6, 2026, for members of PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium at no additional cost.

Reliable source confirms second RPG title

The information again comes from leaker billbil-kun, who has a virtually flawless history of predictions about PlayStation Plus-Line-up. While Sony is preparing the official announcement for April 1, 2026, this is the second of what are expected to be three titles.

"Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream" marks the sixth major installment in the series, but functions as a standalone experience. Technically and in terms of gameplay, the title focuses on large-scale co-op battles that clearly distinguish themselves from the more classically oriented single-player predecessors.

A look at the raw figures reveals a two-sided picture:

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  • Metacritic: With a score of 68, critics rated the game as rather mediocre.
  • PlayStation Store: Here, over 2.000 user reviews with an average of 4,06 out of 5 stars paint a much more positive picture.

For subscribers, this increase translates to a value of approximately €60. The playtime for the main campaign and relevant side content ranges from 18 to 26 hours. Together with "Lords of the Fallen," April already offers around 70 hours of content – ​​a strong focus on the RPG genre is unmistakable this month.

Service games on subscription

The inclusion of "Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream" in PlayStation Plus roughly 18 months after its release follows the typical pattern of publisher Bandai Namco. Titles focused on online co-op benefit massively from the player base generated by the subscription service. For Sony, it's a tactical move to maintain the appeal of the Essential tier after price increases in recent years have raised user expectations.

Players get a technically sound, but gameplay-wise unique, co-op RPG. Those unfamiliar with the SAO universe will find a functional action game here that thrives on its multiplayer component.

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