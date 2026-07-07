PlayStation Plus in July: Call of Duty and top indie games now available with your subscription

The new PlayStation Plus lineup is now available in the PlayStation Store. Starting today, you can claim the three titles for PS4 and PS5 at no extra cost. Here's a quick overview!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, PS4) – This month's heavyweight shooter brings you the complete campaign, the nostalgic multiplayer with the reworked 2009 maps, and a massive open-world zombie experience.

(PS5, PS4) – This month's heavyweight shooter brings you the complete campaign, the nostalgic multiplayer with the reworked 2009 maps, and a massive open-world zombie experience. For the King II (PS5, PS4) – A crisp mix of tabletop strategy and roguelite that you can play either completely alone or in co-op with up to three other players.

(PS5, PS4) – A crisp mix of tabletop strategy and roguelite that you can play either completely alone or in co-op with up to three other players. Cross code (PS5, PS4) – A fast-paced 2D action RPG in a charming 16-bit style, combining fluid combat with clever dungeons and puzzles in classic Zelda style.

The games will remain permanently in your library as long as you have an active subscription. Head to the store.