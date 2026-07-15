PlayStation Plus in July: Rise of the Ronin & Retro Classics are coming

Rise of the Ronin and welding action. That's what PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium brings in July. Sony is splitting up its Game Catalog lineup for July, sending two real heavyweights into the race with Team Ninja's open-world samurai and Ubisoft's Pandora adventure.

The July catalog is dividing the fan base.

"Rise of the Ronin" is the clear highlight for anyone who enjoys challenging close-quarters combat. Team Ninja delivers their usual hard-hitting action set in 19th-century Japan. The combat system is solid. Graphically, it's not groundbreaking, but the gameplay is captivating.

Then there's "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora." Anyone looking for Far Cry in a blue alien setting will be happy here. The game world looks fantastic. Gameplay-wise, however, it remains the familiar Ubisoft formula. The package is rounded out by some truly niche content. Firefighting Simulator: Ignite brings co-op firefighting action to Unreal Engine 5. Sounds unusual. And it is.

Retro love in a premium subscription

Sony is focusing on true gems when it comes to its classic titles.Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy“It returns. Physics-based gameplay and telekinesis made the game an absolute insider tip on the PS2. An extremely strong new addition.”

Joining it is "Indigo Prophecy," better known in some regions as "Fahrenheit." Quantic Dream's debut laid the foundation for Heavy Rain. The story starts brilliantly but ultimately veers into absurdity. Nevertheless, it has achieved cult status.

These games are coming to PS Plus in July

Here is a quick overview of all announced titles for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium

Rise of the Ronins (PS5) – Available from July 15 (USA/UK) / July 16 (Japan) / July 21 (other regions)

(PS5) – Available from July 15 (USA/UK) / July 16 (Japan) / July 21 (other regions) Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5) – Available from July 21st

(PS5) – Available from July 21st Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (PS5) – Available from July 21st

(PS5) – Available from July 21st Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind (PS5, PS4) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions)

(PS5, PS4) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions) Dying Light (PS4) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions)

(PS4) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions) Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (PS5) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions)

(PS5) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions) Snow Bros. Wonderland (PS5) – Available from July 28 (USA/UK/Japan) / July 21 (other regions)

PlayStation Plus Premium (Classics)

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy (PS5, PS4) – Available from July 21st

(PS5, PS4) – Available from July 21st Indigo Prophecy (PS5, PS4) – Available from July 21st

The July catalog offers a solid mix. No absolute standouts, but plenty to suit different tastes. Rise of the Ronin, in particular, fully justifies the subscription price this month for action fans.

What do you think of the regional staggered release dates that Sony is currently testing? Does the wait until July 21st bother you, or does it not matter to you when making your selection?