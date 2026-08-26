PlayStation Plus in September 2026: Sony confirms leak and adds a bonus

Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essentials lineup for September 2026. The announcement exactly matches the previously leaked information and includes four titles for PS5 and PS4, available from September 1st.

The leaker billbil-kun's advance information has proven true, but Sony has added a sports component. Alongside "Sniper Elite: Resistance," "Chained Echoes," and "Wobbly Life," "MLB The Show 26" will be included directly in the PS5 subscription. Sony is leveraging its own baseball license to significantly enhance the package.

There is one catch. MLB The Show 26 is a PS5-only version, while the other three titles also run on PS4. Additionally, Sony is including an exclusive "Jump Start Bundle" for PlayStation Store subscribers. This contains five "The Show" packs, an "Equipment Pack," and a "Jumpstart Choice Pack" for the Diamond Dynasty mode. Those using the "Road To The Show" mode will get eleven new college teams and the MLB Draft Combine this time around. Technically, the game remains true to last year's engine. This means a solid 60 frames per second at native 4K resolution, but hardly any improvements in lighting.

The other titles under review

With "Sniper Elite: Resistance," Sony has secured a heavyweight AA title for January 2025. This spin-off from Rebellion utilizes the technical foundation of "Sniper Elite 5," including the proven Asura Engine. Mechanically, the title relies on familiar parameters: ballistics, hit zones, and tactics. While not a graphical powerhouse for the PS5, it offers a well-optimized performance foundation with stable frame rates.

Chained Echoes utilizes classic JRPG mechanics in a 16-bit style. Developed by Matthias Linda, the title impressed players in late 2022, primarily with its turn-based combat system featuring overheating mechanics and mecha units. On consoles, the game boasts virtually no loading times and precise input latency.

The third title in the lineup is "Wobbly Life," a physics-based sandbox game with a focus on co-op gameplay. The game uses exaggerated ragdoll physics, which demands a significant amount of CPU power but remains graphically minimalist.

Solid substance without any showy effect

The three games will be available for claiming by all subscribers of the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers from September 1st to October 5th, 2026. Until then, they remain... the August titles (Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Signalis and Big Walk) secured in store.

The September 2026 lineup impresses with its breadth of content rather than technical brilliance. "Sniper Elite: Resistance" offers solid anti-aliasing mechanics, Chained Echoes delivers uncompromising JRPG depth, and Wobbly Life caters to the party game crowd. None of the titles fully utilize the PS5's custom GPU. A pragmatically curated package.