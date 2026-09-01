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PlayStation Plus in September 2026: Four new games available for download now

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The PS Plus line-up for September 2026 is here: Sniper Elite Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Chained Echoes and Wobbly Life are available now.

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Sony is now unlocking the monthly PlayStation Plus Essential games. In addition to the three standard titles "Sniper Elite: Resistance", "Chained Echoes" and "Wobbly Life", the publisher is expanding the package with its own "MLB The Show 26".

The September package Available immediately until October 5, 2026, for all Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers. Anyone who hasn't yet claimed the August titles, such as "Dying Light 2," will lose access to them starting today.

Sony makes a big distinction regarding platform compatibility: While “Sniper Elite: Resistance”, “Wobbly Life” and “Chained Echoes” also run on the PS4, Sony restricts “MLB The Show 26” exclusively to the PS5.

PlayStation Plus games in technical detail

Rebellion's "Sniper Elite: Resistance" utilizes the proven Asura engine from "Sniper Elite 5". Technically, the title offers no innovations for the PS5 hardware, but guarantees stable frame rates and familiar ballistic systems.

Matthias Linda's "Chained Echoes" features a 16-bit visual style. Its technical strength on consoles lies in the absence of loading times and precise input latency in the turn-based combat system.

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MLB The Show 26 uses the same engine as last year's game. Improved lighting effects are not included. The game runs in native 4K at 60 frames per second. Subscribers also receive an in-game bonus pack for the Diamond Dynasty mode on the PlayStation Store.

“Wobbly Life” puts a strain on the CPU due to its ragdoll physics, but poses no challenge to the PS5's graphics processor.

The lineup caters to niche content interests but never pushes the PlayStation 5's system resources to their limits. The inclusion of the in-house baseball license increases the subscription's data usage but offers no added graphical value.

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Franz
1. September 2026 12: 40

Can one say that since Sniper Elita is on PS Essentials, it will never disappear again?

Not like the Extra Games.

Thank you.

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By Siwa Bayek
1. September 2026 08: 28

Yesterday I was able to upgrade from Essential to Premium for free, but unfortunately my Essential subscription is expiring. It's a shame that this is the first time something like this has been offered; it should definitely be offered more often.

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