PlayStation Plus July: Rise of the Ronin & Avatar now available as game highlights

Sony is expanding the game selection of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July with some well-known heavyweight titles.

The samurai action RPG "Rise of the Ronin" from developer Team Ninja leads the PS5 catalog. Ubisoft's open-world adventure "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" joins the lineup at the same time. Both titles demand significant system resources due to their vast worlds and complex mechanics. It is precisely this gameplay dynamism, graphical detail, and combat systems that truly come to life when played in action.

For premium subscribers, two defining classics of the PS2 era are returning: "Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy" and "Fahrenheit". The video above provides an overview of the current lineup.