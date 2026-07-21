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PlayStation Plus July: Rise of the Ronin & Avatar now available as game highlights

The new PlayStation Plus lineup is here, bringing Rise of the Ronin and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to the PS5. Here's an overview of all the new additions.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Sony is expanding the game selection of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July with some well-known heavyweight titles.

The samurai action RPG "Rise of the Ronin" from developer Team Ninja leads the PS5 catalog. Ubisoft's open-world adventure "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" joins the lineup at the same time. Both titles demand significant system resources due to their vast worlds and complex mechanics. It is precisely this gameplay dynamism, graphical detail, and combat systems that truly come to life when played in action.

For premium subscribers, two defining classics of the PS2 era are returning: "Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy" and "Fahrenheit". The video above provides an overview of the current lineup.

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Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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