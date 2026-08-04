PlayStation Plus: Free Day One release becomes an instant hit in August

Sony is pulling out all the stops and giving everyone a real day-one hit in the August PlayStation Plus Essential lineup. Instead of old chestnuts, there's "Big Walk," the new game from House House, available right at launch at no extra cost.

A free entry at the right time

That Sony is offering a brand new indie model directly in the cheapest Essential plan accommodatesThis is extremely rare. Most day-one releases end up in the more expensive extra or premium tier. For "Big Walk," this step is simply vital.

House House sends us to a huge island with the sequel to "Untitled Goose Game". No hand-holding, no familiar markers. To progress, you have to coordinate with up to twelve people in co-op mode and solve puzzles.

The entire gameplay stands or falls with the community. Without other players on the servers, even the best mechanics are useless. Proximity chat is not just an add-on, but the heart of the system. If you get lost in caves, your voice will echo. Those who have slipped must rely on loudspeaker signals or signs.

Thanks to its availability with PlayStation Plus, there's no barrier to entry from day one. The lobbies will be full. The idea is clever. And those who... Reviews on Metacritic Reading this, one quickly encounters the biggest argument for the PlayStation Plus release. The magazine Gamekult aptly summarizes the experience:

"Big Walk is the kind of game you want to forget immediately after finishing it, just to relive the joy of discovery."

However, we have to live with limitations. Solo players are completely excluded. Matchmaking for random players is intentionally omitted because the game is designed for fixed troops. Those who don't have anyone on their friends list are out of luck despite the free subscription.

Perfect fodder for party chat

Including a purely co-op experiment in the Essential subscription from day one is the best deal in a long time. Sony is delivering exactly what these kinds of games need: players. If you have two or three people in voice chat, you absolutely have to download this game today.

Do you already have your team ready to go, or will the download remain unused due to a lack of players?