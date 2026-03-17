PlayStation Plus: PlayStation Portal pushes monetization of core gamers

Sony is increasingly focusing on monetizing its core target audience to offset rising hardware costs. Recent data on the PlayStation Portal and PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers confirm the success of this strategy.

Cloud streaming boosts hardware usage

Since the introduction of the Cloud streaming for PlayStation Portal Sony has recorded a significant increase in usage. According to Takuro Fushimi, Sony's product manager, the usage time of the handheld accessory increased by 162% compared to the previous year. This development is closely linked to the subscription model: The streaming function requires a PlayStation Plus Premium membership.

The statistics illustrate the spending habits of so-called power users. While in the US approximately 7% of PS5 owners have purchased a PlayStation Portal, 50% of these buyers are also subscribers to the most expensive service tier. Playstation Plus PremiumThis allows Sony to significantly increase revenue per customer without necessarily having to expand its hardware ownership base.

Strategic change compared to the PS4 era

In direct comparison to the PlayStation 4, a structural shift in the ecosystem is evident. For the predecessor console, neither a comparable peripheral device nor a comparable premium subscription tier existed. The current strategy aims to secure profitability through additional hardware incentives and higher-value services. Despite criticism of rising prices, the high acceptance of streaming features indicates that the target audience is willing to pay for the added functionality.

The strategy is working: PlayStation Portal acts as a catalyst for the PlayStation Plus premium subscription. Sony is thus compensating for volatile hardware margins with more stable service revenues. For users, this means a stronger commitment to the high-end subscription if they want to fully utilize their console's mobility features.

A new firmware update for the PlayStation Portal is available starting today. This update also includes... High-quality streams in 1080p Possible. This shows that Sony has invested heavily in its server infrastructure.