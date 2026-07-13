PlayStation Plus Premium: First title confirmed for July 2026

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will be released on July 21, 2026 for PlayStation Plus Premium, thus eliminating the usual waiting period for the official monthly Sony announcement.

Sony is bringing a PS2 classic from 2004 to the current console generation, which will also be available as a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store. The full reveal of the rest of the extra and premium lineup will follow next Wednesday.

The title was confirmed in advance via a State of Play livestream A few weeks ago. Experience from recent months shows a clear strategy from the platform holder. Sony often limits itself to a single prominent classic per month in its premium catalog. Subscribers shouldn't expect a flood of additional retro titles for Wednesday's announcement. The focus is instead on filling the premium tier with PS4 and PS5 games.

Physics engine meets mind control

In 2004, "Psi-Ops" distinguished itself from its shooter competitors through the consistent integration of physics mechanics. The gameplay combines classic third-person gunplay with telekinetic abilities and mind control. The added value at the time lay in the creative freedom offered when combating the opposing terrorist organization.

Critics at launch complained about the short playtime and some design flaws in the level layout. The core mechanics, however, were compelling. The PS5 port now has to prove how well the original ragdoll physics and controls have aged. Additional features like trophy support and upscaling are standard for these premium releases, but details have not yet been provided.

Early access to "Psi-Ops" is a solid win for nostalgic gamers, but it doesn't justify the most expensive PS Plus subscription on its own. The game thrives on its physics-based gameplay from that era. However, younger players might quickly become frustrated by the outdated shooter mechanics lacking modern conveniences. Those without a premium subscription should wait for the individual price in the store.