Latest

PlayStation Plus Premium: First title confirmed for July 2026

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
5 comments
2 MinRead
PlayStation Plus logo

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is coming to PS Plus Premium on July 21, 2026. Sony has confirmed the PS2 classic ahead of its official reveal on Wednesday.

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will be released on July 21, 2026 for PlayStation Plus Premium, thus eliminating the usual waiting period for the official monthly Sony announcement.

Sony is bringing a PS2 classic from 2004 to the current console generation, which will also be available as a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store. The full reveal of the rest of the extra and premium lineup will follow next Wednesday.

The title was confirmed in advance via a State of Play livestream A few weeks ago. Experience from recent months shows a clear strategy from the platform holder. Sony often limits itself to a single prominent classic per month in its premium catalog. Subscribers shouldn't expect a flood of additional retro titles for Wednesday's announcement. The focus is instead on filling the premium tier with PS4 and PS5 games.

Physics engine meets mind control

In 2004, "Psi-Ops" distinguished itself from its shooter competitors through the consistent integration of physics mechanics. The gameplay combines classic third-person gunplay with telekinetic abilities and mind control. The added value at the time lay in the creative freedom offered when combating the opposing terrorist organization.

Critics at launch complained about the short playtime and some design flaws in the level layout. The core mechanics, however, were compelling. The PS5 port now has to prove how well the original ragdoll physics and controls have aged. Additional features like trophy support and upscaling are standard for these premium releases, but details have not yet been provided.

More Read

PS5 Xbox Mod
The end of the console wars? Veteran envisions a unified console.
Playstation Disc End
EU Commissioner clarifies: Sony is allowed to let discs die.
Intergalactic Code In The Box
A cynical farewell to the disc: Sony's code-in-a-box is a pure sham.

Early access to "Psi-Ops" is a solid win for nostalgic gamers, but it doesn't justify the most expensive PS Plus subscription on its own. The game thrives on its physics-based gameplay from that era. However, younger players might quickly become frustrated by the outdated shooter mechanics lacking modern conveniences. Those without a premium subscription should wait for the individual price in the store.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Benjamin Sauer
13. July 2026 19: 32

And cut

0
Reply
Oli Click Clack
13. July 2026 19: 40
Reply to  Benjamin Sauer

Benjamin Sauer: From 2028 onwards, there will generally be no way to buy uncut versions of censored games in Germany, well... unless you have a second account, but since I think sharing will also be blocked sooner or later, that will surely be goodbye too 😅

0
Reply
Tom Lattoch
13. July 2026 20: 26
Reply to  Oli Click Clack

Oli Click Clack only on Sony. 😁

0
Reply
Oli Click Clack
14. July 2026 03: 51
Reply to  Oli Click Clack

Tom Lattoch means I do 😅

0
Reply
Meddy83
13. July 2026 21: 23

Is the game 100% uncensored? Back then, the game was heavily censored in Germany.

0
Reply

The Trends

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 break sales charts on the PlayStation Store

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 dominate after the PS5 Shadow drop…

14 comments

Sony is focusing on digital technology – but one crucial feature has been lagging behind for years.

Sony is forcing digital PS5 games from 2028 onwards, but is refusing to allow region changes on the PSN…

179 comments

First in-game images leaked: Will Assassin's Creed Witch take us to Germany?

A new in-game leak for Assassin's Creed Witch reveals a Gothic cathedral. Everything…

7 comments

You Might Also Like