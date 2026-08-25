PlayStation Plus September 2026: Leaks reveal three new titles

Leaker billbil-kun has revealed the alleged PlayStation Plus Essentials selection for September 2026. According to the unconfirmed information, three titles are ready, while the Sony ecosystem is under noticeable user pressure.

The leaked titles in the hardware and software check

Five days before the official transfer on September 1st, the names of the new signings leaked. While the offer hasn't been officially confirmed by Sony, the source is considered extremely reliable within the industry.

The leak centers on "Sniper Elite: Resistance." This tactical FPS from Rebellion was released on January 30, 2025. For the subscription service, the title is relatively new. The game is based on the "Sniper Elite 5" engine and, as an AA production, occupies a clear niche: a focus on hit physics, ballistics, and tactics rather than AAA visual spectacle.

The shooter is flanked by two indie titles. "Chained Echoes," a 16-bit style JRPG released in December 2022, features a turn-based combat system with overheating mechanics and mecha battles. Rounding out the lineup is the physics-based sandbox title "Wobbly Life," released in September 2025, which primarily focuses on cooperative gameplay.

Timing amid boycott calls

The unconfirmed leak comes at a tense time. The PlayStation community is currently reacting with a protest campaign…PS Blackout“Regarding Sony’s announced phased exit from the physical media market starting in 2028. From August 23rd to 30th, users are calling for consoles to be left offline and subscriptions to be cancelled.”

Whether the leaked lineup will calm the waters remains to be seen. "Sniper Elite: Resistance" offers solid gameplay, but doesn't push the PS5's hardware to its limits. Chained Echoes delivers depth, but appeals to a clearly defined target audience.

Should the leaks prove true, September 2026 offers a diverse mix of content but technically unspectacular titles. One new AA game and two strong indie titles form a solid foundation. A major headline-grabbing game is missing.