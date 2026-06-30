PlayStation Plus: Sony hints at next price increase

Sony is explicitly linking future price adjustments for PlayStation Plus to the added value perceived by the customer, in order to maximize revenue per existing account without growth in absolute user numbers.

The group closed the 2025 financial year also thanks to this upselling strategy with record profitability. This was revealed in the recent Q&A meeting with Sony PlayStation CEO Hideaki Nishino.

The key to ARPU: price adjustment instead of acquiring new customers

Sony is foregoing the pursuit of new subscriptions in its subscription business and focusing solely on maximizing profits from existing users. Management made this strategy unequivocally clear in its recent investor briefing: “We are using multiple levers to improve profitability, including pricing, tier mix and content acquisition efficiency.”

The most important and, for end customers, most aggressive lever concerns pricing. In the future, increases will no longer be primarily justified by rising infrastructure costs. Sony is directly linking the price to the so-called "perceived added value" of the service.

If the company increases the pace of cloud streaming features or expands its classic library, a price adjustment will follow as a logical consequence. This is classic yield management. Sony is testing the community's pain threshold.

The 40 percent mark shifts the foundation

The classic hardware cycle is losing absolute importance for the company. The network absorbs the traditional fluctuations in console sales. “PS Plus remains a key driver of profitability.” This is no longer just a content add-on, but the financial foundation of the gaming division.

The migration of customers to the more expensive Extra and Premium tiers is proceeding as planned. Currently, 40 percent of all PlayStation Plus subscriptions are these higher-priced plans. These tiers generate a significantly higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per subscriber than the basic Essential plan.

Sony is simultaneously optimizing its content acquisition spending. In plain terms, this means fewer licensing fees for third-party games, coupled with more precise data analysis to determine which titles actually retain players long-term. Efficiency trumps quantity. It's no longer about sheer volume at any cost.

Compared to Microsoft's strategy with Xbox Game Pass, Sony remains defensive. First-party blockbusters appear PlayStation will continue to primarily release AAA titles at full price in stores. PlayStation Plus serves purely as a secondary revenue stream. This minimizes the risk of minimum revenue targets for AAA productions while increasing the profit margin on the subscription service.

For the end user, Sony's focus on "perceived added value" means a qualitative thinning of the base tier. Those who only want to use online multiplayer via Essential will be paying for upcoming price increases for features they might not even use. The subtle pressure to upgrade to Extra or Premium will increase, making the PlayStation ecosystem more expensive. Not immediately, but gradually and more subtly.