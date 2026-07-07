PlayStation Plus: Sony lures customers with a rare 50 percent discount

Sony is currently offering PlayStation Plus members who wish to cancel their subscriptions a rare discount of up to 50 percent. The system is being applied automatically and has already been reported by users on Reddit who wanted to end their subscriptions in protest.

The reason for the wave of cancellations could be Sony's announcement on July 1st that it will completely cease production of physical games from January 2028. Those who want to cut off their subscriptions to the platform now are being enticed with discounts during the cancellation process.

The algorithm counteracts

It's perfectly normal for subscription services to try and retain customers who are about to cancel with last-minute deals. Sony is now specifically using this automated method in damage control mode. Anyone who wants to cancel an annual subscription will receive according to reports According to Reddit and other platforms, discounts of between 25 and 33 percent are being offered. For three-month memberships, the system even goes up to half the price.

This is a slap in the face for loyal, long-standing customers. Normally, discount promotions like the "Days of Play" are almost exclusively reserved for new or returning customers. Now, all it takes is a click on the cancellation button to grab the best deal of the year.

The contradiction in the protest

Herein lies the problem for everyone who wants to make a real statement against a purely digital PlayStation future. Those who accept the offer to save money are sabotaging their own protest. Sony will still get the money in the end.

For players whose subscriptions are about to expire and who simply want to pay less, this news offers tangible benefits. Using the cancellation option in their PSN account could currently translate into a significant saving in euros. Whether Sony will keep the system online if demand becomes too high remains to be seen.

This move shows that the protests following the announced discontinuation of discs in 2028 are having an effect. The action appears uncoordinated and contradicts Sony's pricing policy of recent months. A genuine protest looks different than simply offering a discounted version.