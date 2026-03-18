PlayStation Portal: Firmware update 7.0.0 with 1080p High-Quality Mode available

Sony has released system update version 7.0.0 for the PlayStation Portal. The new firmware unlocks the promised "1080p High Quality" mode and integrates specific bug fixes directly into the hardware's quick menu.

The core of version 7.0.0 is the overhauled streaming suite. Users can now toggle "Maximum Resolution" via the quick menu. Select 1080p High Quality Mode. This proprietary tech pushes a higher bitrate to eliminate compression artifacts and shimmering. Image stability is the priority here.

Changing quality settings during an ongoing session requires restarting the stream to apply the new parameters. Sony is thus responding to criticism of the image quality during fast motion, which was often hampered by bandwidth limitations in the standard mode.

UX optimizations for cloud streaming and trophies

The patch notes also confirm significant changes for PlayStation Plus Premium members. When cloud streaming game bundles, it's now possible to launch specific titles from a bundle instead of only accessing the entire collection.

The social component and the reward system were also synchronized:

Game invitations: Incoming invites are now displayed as active notifications during streaming.

Incoming invites are now displayed as active notifications during streaming. Trophy details: The notifications for achievements now contain detailed information about the name and icon of the trophy.

The notifications for achievements now contain detailed information about the name and icon of the trophy. Search function: According to the official notes, the search user interface has been sped up to improve response time.

Onboarding and system stability

Initial setup no longer requires the tedious typing of passwords on the touchscreen. Version 7.0.0 enables login and account creation via QR code scan using a mobile device.

In addition to the visible features, the update includes the obligatory improvements to system stability and performance. Also new is the integration of troubleshooting tips directly in the quick menu, which should shorten the support process for users experiencing connection problems.

Version 7.0.0 is a necessary maintenance and feature update. In particular, the manual bitrate selection (High Quality) offers enthusiasts more control over their streaming experience. The system software is now available for download worldwide and requires an active internet connection.

Alongside the update, Sony confirmed that the cloud streaming expansion targets broader user acquisition. This requires an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. The move leverages cloud infrastructure to drive ecosystem growth. Expect higher engagement through direct access.