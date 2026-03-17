PlayStation Portal: Firmware update brings 1080p high quality mode

Starting March 18th, Sony will roll out a global system update for the PlayStation Portal remote player, improving streaming quality through a new bitrate mode. In addition to the visual enhancements, the firmware integrates various UX optimizations for cloud streaming and the onboarding process.

Higher bitrate for Remote Play and Cloud Streaming

The most significant technical innovation of the update is the introduction of the "1080p High Quality" mode. While the maximum resolution remains at 1080p due to hardware limitations, Sony states that this mode allows for a higher bitrate compared to the previous standard. The goal is improved visual fidelity and more stable image reproduction for both local remote play and cloud streaming.

Users must manually activate this mode via the quick menu under "Maximum Resolution". The change does not take effect immediately during operation but requires a restart of the current streaming session.

To what extent the higher bitrate increases the demands on the home network infrastructure or the internet connection will have to be shown in practice; Sony does not provide any specific Mbit/s specifications in this regard.

Optimizations for cloud services and user interface

The update also addresses several issues within the user interface, specifically concerning cloud streaming linked to PlayStation Plus Premium. A significant point of criticism regarding game collections has been resolved: when users start a stream from a product page of a game bundle, a new UI element now allows them to select a specific title from that bundle.

Social integration has also been improved. Game invitations are now displayed directly on the screen. playstation portal This is displayed if the streamed title supports it. Previously, invite notifications in streaming mode were often unclear or delayed. In parallel, Sony has revamped trophy notifications. These now display the trophy's name and image, with platinum trophies including the familiar animation.

Accelerated onboarding and recruitment

The onboarding process for new customers has been streamlined. Creating a PlayStation Network account and logging in can now be done by scanning a QR code with a mobile device. This largely eliminates the need to manually enter login details on the handheld's on-screen keyboard.

Furthermore, the search function within the software has been optimized. The on-screen keyboard now appears immediately when the search is initiated, which should reduce interaction time. These minor adjustments suggest that Sony wants to minimize points of friction in the user interface, as the use of cloud streaming is increasing significantly according to official figures.

Sony's strategic positioning of the hardware is interesting: Since the last update in November, the manufacturer recorded a 162% increase in monthly cloud streaming users in January compared to the previous year. Over 50% of PS Portal owners also have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. This data demonstrates that the handheld is increasingly perceived as a dedicated device for cloud services rather than simply as a remote play accessory for the home console.

The PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS4 also received a new firmware update today, which PSSR 2 support includes.