PlayStation price increases: How gaming is becoming systematically more expensive for users

Sony is abandoning its aggressive market share model. Instead of pushing millions of new PlayStation 5 units into living rooms through loss-making sales, the company will now draw its revenue from its existing customer base.

The pure hardware scaling model has reached its limits. Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki confirmed Investors are now seeing the obvious: The PlayStation 5 is in the second half of its life cycle, and console sales are leveling off. This is the normal dynamic of a generation. Sony isn't responding with discounts, but rather with cost-cutting in its distribution.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier arranges This accurately reflects the situation for the entire industry. The market is saturated. The days of unlimited customer acquisition are over. Anyone who needs to further increase their revenue in a mature market environment has, mathematically speaking, exactly one variable: the revenue per customer must increase.

125 million users as a closed exploitation network

Sony is leveraging a network of 125 million monthly active accounts for this strategy. The goal is recurring revenue. Digital game purchases, add-on content, in-game transactions, and the recent price adjustments for subscriptions like PlayStation Plus form the foundation. From here on out, they're really going for it.

The gradual phasing out of physical media fits seamlessly into this calculation. Digital sales eliminate production, logistics, and distribution costs entirely from the balance sheet. The profit margin remains within the company. Circana analyst Matt Piscatella underscores this strategy of the major publishers. Every lever is being pulled to squeeze more revenue from the existing base.

The demise of physical storage media has tangible consequences for our wallets. The used market collapses. Price comparisons between retailers become meaningless; after the end of physical drives, pricing power rests exclusively with the platform operator. The digital monopoly is established.

The drive is just the beginning.

Sony isn't just removing a plastic disc drive from the production line. The company is eliminating the last link to the open market. Previously, when prices increased in the PlayStation Store, customers could switch to retail stores or used discs. This workaround is now gone. If Sony raises the price of games or subscriptions, customers will either pay the increased amount or forgo the product altogether. Alternative sales channels simply don't exist in the digital ecosystem.

Those who focus solely on the disappearing disc drive are looking at the wrong issue. Sony is transforming the PlayStation system into a closed-loop value chain, where 125 million existing customers financially offset the stagnant hardware growth. More expensive subscriptions like PlayStation Plus Premium, rising software prices, and the demise of the used market point in the right direction. Ultimately, it's the wallet that decides the outcome in the store.