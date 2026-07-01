PlayStation shitstorm: Community threatens boycott after disc discontinuation

Sony will discontinue production of physical game discs for all new PlayStation titles in January 2028. official announcement Sid Shuman's game will undermine the physical market in just under two years. New releases will be exclusive to the PlayStation Store. Retail stores will be reduced to mere sellers of download credits.
The argument of consumer preference is a smokescreen. Sony is simply eliminating the product line to maximize its own profit margin by eliminating pressing plants, logistics, and intermediaries. The consequences are swift.
About 1000 angry comments Within just a few hours, the extent of the damage was revealed on the official PlayStation Blog. Long-time loyal customers are announcing their intention to switch platforms. One user put it bluntly: "After 20 years of brand support, I will no longer be a PlayStation player from January 2028." Sony is losing its core gamers. It's the end of an era.
Store closures demonstrate the risk of digital licenses
The timing of the announcement is particularly disastrous. Sony announced the final closure of digital stores for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita at the same time as the disc shutdown. it might This parallel analysis illustrates the risks of a purely digital future for every collector. Users like cai_behr are sharply criticizing this: "PlayStation is discontinuing disc sales […] and at the same time the PS3 and Vita stores are closing without replacement. How is that supposed to be good news?" Digital purchases are ephemeral. That's a fact now.
Anyone who pays 80 EUR for a digital game owns nothing more than a temporary right of use. Just recently Sony deleted purchased movie and TV series content. from users' libraries because distribution licenses expired. If the server is shut down or the PSN account is blocked, the money is gone. The used game market will completely collapse for new releases starting in 2028. No sharing, no reselling, no way to recoup the hobby. The system is closing.
The migration to PC and Nintendo has begun.
The reactions point to two clear solutions: PC and Nintendo. If console games only exist as ephemeral digital licenses anyway, the console loses its most important selling point. On Steam, at least, third-party developers ensure genuine price competition, and online multiplayer doesn't require a monthly subscription fee. "I prefer to play on the PC.""That's the conclusion of user herrtrigger. Nintendo, on the other hand, scores points with collectors because the company continues to rely on physical cartridges."
Additionally, hardware price trends are weighing on sentiment. Given rumors about a PS6 in the four-figure price range Sony is depriving players of the opportunity to subsidize next-gen hardware by selling older software. For many, the math no longer adds up.
Sony's decision is a purely economically driven hard cut that effectively undermines consumer ownership rights. The PlayStation 6 will likely be designed as a purely digital system. For the end customer, this means total dependence on PlayStation Store prices from 2028 onwards and the end of game ownership. Anyone who truly wants to own their games will have to turn their back on PlayStation.
Everything will become digital in the future; PCs have been for a long time, and the rest will follow suit. Those who boycott will only be able to play on old consoles, or not at all.
Niklas, you are contradicting yourself with the other article on the same day.
"Digital-only is already a reality"
For PlayStation and Xbox, the digital shift is already a reality, as the download share in Europe is now well over 50 percent. Online multiplayer titles and service games are consumed almost exclusively digitally.
And here you interpret it initially as a smokescreen.
That doesn't make sense.
I've noticed this quite a few times here.
Doesn't bother me. Haven't bought a disc in almost two years.
#SaveTheDisc
Especially after 500 movies, some of which were purchased, were simply deleted from Sony's servers.
How stupid can you be to support something like that?
Sebastian Saushus in Germany as early as 2022
I don't understand the proponents, nor those who couldn't care less. They don't see the long-term consequences. With the demise of discs, the used market, price competition between retailers, and a significant portion of the competition will disappear. In the end, only the manufacturer's closed ecosystem will remain. Less competition ultimately means more pricing power – and consumers won't benefit.
Lucien Noctus 2026 means there's no need for competition anymore, it's a done deal and collectors will have to accept it.
Daniel Wagner, you don't seem to grasp the full implications. You, too, as a digital professional, will pay the price and suffer the consequences.
Sebastian Saushus: Oh, I always buy at full price, this doesn't affect me.
Daniel Wagner agrees, because the full price, especially within the console ecosystem, will be significantly higher than 80 euros and will likely remain so for a long time. The demise of the used game market will prevent prices from falling further.
The situation is different in the PC segment only because no copy protection has yet been found that cannot be cracked. If that were the case, prices would be high there as well.
Retailers will continue to sell games from 2028 onwards, but the packaging will contain a download code.
What interests me most here is what will happen to the physical games I've already bought. Will there be an optional disc drive so I can still play them, or will I be forced to buy them digitally for the PS6?
Nothing will happen. You either keep your old console with a disc drive or you're out of luck. Buying a new digital copy would play right into Sony's hands, so you should absolutely avoid it. But I'm afraid even that won't deter people.
A question for you all: Why are you complaining? The vast majority of PlayStation players only buy digitally now, so it's your own fault.
And now to boycott the Playstation and switch to the PC just because it doesn't offer a disc is a contradiction in itself; the PC hasn't had a disc for almost 10 years and is purely digital.
And, honestly, what's so bad about it? Games usually need more than 100 GB anyway, and even more in the future, and are usually plagued with more or less numerous bugs at launch, meaning you need a download one way or another.
Why are those who predominantly buy physical products to blame? If you're looking for someone to blame, then it should be those who only buy digitally!
And your last paragraph is simply misinformation being repeated. It's NOT the case with PlayStation that most games aren't complete on disc or require a patch – quite the opposite, just check doesitplay.
So they have done it and are announcing it for the future of PS5 and especially for the PS6, which, after this decision, will be sold 100% purely digital without a drive.
That's it, this was my last PlayStation generation. They've completely lost it! 😡🤬😡
I hope the Xbox Helix will be sold with a disc drive, then I'll be an Xbox Helix gamer from 2027/2028 onwards. Otherwise, Sony, you will lose core gamers and loyal customers forever.
That's just what I needed, thank you Sony <3
Finally, we know where we stand. It's much easier now 🙂
I haven't bought any PS5 games in a long time anyway. A PS6 with a disc drive might have been an option, depending on which games were released. But even then, only for titles like Demon's Souls, Resistance, Killzone, etc. I'm not buying a console for games like Horizon, God of War, Marathon, Spider-Man, Yotei, or Tsushima.
All the cool games are "old," meaning up to PS4 at most, at least that's what I consider cool.
I absolutely hate the PS5 controller. I find it ugly, unergonomic, and my hands hurt after a short time. I've never had that problem with any other PlayStation controller, regardless of the generation.
Sony makes it incredibly easy for me (and anyone else who's already wavering).
It will be a clean break; you won't be able to transfer your retail games from PS4 and PS5. The perfect opportunity to opt out.
No one needs to be afraid of a PC. Just build or buy one in a mini or micro ATX case, then buy everything you want for less money on Steam and GOG, play in big picture mode (console/TV mode) on your TV with a PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, etc. controller, and be happy 🙂
Sony killed itself xD