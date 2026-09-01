PlayStation ban in Japan: “Halloween: The Game” fails due to CERO censorship

Sony has refused to release the asymmetrical horror game "Halloween: The Game" on the PS5 in Japan. As a consequence, developer IllFonic has completely cancelled the release on Sony's console, arguing that adjustments to the extreme level of violence and nudity would dilute the vision of the film too much.

Sony's guidelines in Japan strictly adhere to the specifications of the local rating board CERO. However, the development studio IllFonic explicitly rejected any cuts to the game material. This only affects PlayStation owners in Japan. The slasher will be released uncut on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 9, 2026.

Similar problems exist in Australia, where the game is banned due to the use of drugs in the game. Release was refused..

Dismemberment remains taboo in Japan

Sony often implements CERO guidelines more strictly on its own platforms than Microsoft or open PC platforms like Steam. Censored versions with altered hit animations or black blood were out of the question for IllFonic. The studio is willing to forgo the Japanese PlayStation market to preserve the brand identity surrounding serial killer Michael Myers.

The Japanese CERO agency assigns a Z rating to extreme titles, restricting viewers to those 18 and older. Even this label prohibits explicit depictions of severed body parts, severed heads, or exposed organs. This censorship practice originated in societal debates and crimes of the 1990s.

A statement regarding Halloween: The Game on PS5 in Japan:



Halloween: The Game will be released in Japan as scheduled on Wednesday, September 9, on XBOX and PC. Unfortunately, our rating for PlayStation has been canceled in Japan due to our inability to obtain a domestic rating… pic.twitter.com/1tyAdUKkCC — Halloween: The Game (@HalloweenTVG) August 30, 2026

While Japanese manga and anime are allowed to depict graphic violence uncensored, regulatory bodies assess interactive media more strictly. The direct execution of virtual killings is considered a critical boundary by CERO. For the same reason, developers have adapted titles like "Dead Space" and "Resident Evil" for the Japanese market in the past. IllFonic is not taking this approach.

The decision to forgo a PlayStation version demonstrates IllFonic's uncompromising stance on content reviews, but completely isolates the Japanese PlayStation community from this multiplayer title. The version for the global market remains unchanged. Sony loses a prominent horror release in Japan to Xbox and PC.