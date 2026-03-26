PlayStation instead of PSN: Official rebranding reaches the PS5

Sony is now removing the "PSN" designation directly from the PlayStation 5's system menus, effectively confirming the future naming convention. This change is part of a process that will be fully completed later this year.

After already Official websites cleaned up The rebranding has now reached the hardware. In the PS5's network settings, the "PlayStation Network" display has been replaced by a simple "PlayStation." The familiar PSN logo has also disappeared from the status indicators. This further strengthens the evidence that Sony is not introducing a new, invented name, but rather completely merging the online service with the "PlayStation" brand.

The disappearance of a brand in a system update

The changes to the PS5 user interface mark the most significant step in the transition so far. Where previously there was an explicit reference to the "PlayStation Network," now only the platform's brand name is displayed. Submenus such as "PlayStation Network Status" have been renamed "PlayStation Status."

This gradual phasing out underscores Sony's strategy to simplify users' digital identities. Separate branding for the online service will apparently be considered redundant by 2026. Those who log in in the future will no longer be using an additional service, but will simply be part of the PlayStation ecosystem.

The discoveries in the console settings support the reports about the new guidelines for developers. The key points of the current development are:

System integration: The PS5 firmware removes "PSN" references from the network settings.

The PS5 firmware removes "PSN" references from the network settings. Logo removal: The characteristic PSN symbol is replaced by neutral symbols or the PlayStation logo.

The characteristic PSN symbol is replaced by neutral symbols or the PlayStation logo. Account structure: Users will effectively have a "PlayStation Account" instead of a "PSN Account".

The PS5 now displays "PlayStation" instead of "PlayStation Network".

Historical context and comparison

The decision to forgo a specific name for the online network is an interesting contrast to the competition. While Microsoft retains the established term "Xbox Network," Sony has chosen the path of maximum reduction.

The "PlayStation Network" was introduced in 2006 to make the PS3 online-capable. Twenty years later, the functionality is so deeply integrated into the operating system that, from a marketing perspective, a conceptual distinction between console and network no longer makes sense for Sony.

The evidence is right there on your console: the PSN branding is quietly dying a death through firmware updates. Sony's decision not to introduce a new name like "PlayStation Online" or something similar is the logical consequence of a monolithic brand strategy. There is no longer a "network" as an optional extra – PlayStation is the network.

For you, this primarily means a cleaner menu design. However, it will take years before we stop using the abbreviation PSN in everyday language; search engine habits don't change with an update.