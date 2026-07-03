PlayStation discontinues disc production: How sales figures seal its fate

Sony will cease production of physical game discs in 2028, after digital sales have reached 95 percent of global revenue.

Digital dominance is wiping out the physical market

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden approved Eurogamer was told that this was purely a spreadsheet-based decision, prepared over two decades by the global spread of broadband internet. A change of heart by the company is considered impossible, as the closure and conversion of the relevant pressing plants are already underway.

Sony's decision is based purely on sales figures. When digital channels account for 95 percent of revenue with 80 percent market coverage, the economic justification for physical media disappears. The remaining 5 percent of revenue from disc buyers no longer justifies maintaining the entire production and logistics chain from a business perspective. It's a cold, hard cost-benefit analysis. The transition from niche market to standard took 20 years, but is now irreversible.

The used market no longer plays a role.

The frequently expressed speculation that Sony primarily intends to dry up the used market with this move is, according to Layden, too simplistic. The secondary market, which once dominated the business model of retailers like GameStop, was marginalized years ago by the gradual rise of digital purchases. The current trading volume of used media is simply no longer materially relevant to Sony's bottom line. Abolishing the disc doesn't fight an enemy; it buries a corpse.

The hardware consequence of this decision is clear: The upcoming PS6 will without optical drive to be released. Analysts also see this as an attempt to curb the drastically rising production costs of next-gen hardware. Without the mechanical components of the drive, the console's entry-level price can be stabilized, while Sony simultaneously gains complete control over pricing in its own PlayStation Store.

For gamers, the year 2028 marks the definitive end of physical ownership in the PlayStation ecosystem. From that point on, those who buy games will only acquire temporary usage licenses, dependent on server availability and publisher decisions.

This significantly increases the risk for consumers. Preserving games becomes purely a piracy endeavor, while legal buyers are at the mercy of price dictates with no alternative. Anyone who values ​​a physical archive will eventually have to say goodbye to the console market.