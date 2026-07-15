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PlayStation Store: Former CEO shifts pricing responsibility to publisher

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PlayStation Store Tax

Following the announced discontinuation of PS5 disc drives in 2028, former SVP Gordon Thornton rejects allegations of price fixing. He maintains that pricing authority rests solely with the publishers.

Former PlayStation Store boss Gordon Thornton rejects allegations of price fixing and monopolization in digital game distribution and believes that publishers have sole control over pricing.

Given Sony's announced plans to phase out discs in January 2028, the pricing structure of the PlayStation Store has recently come under heavy criticism. Thornton in concrete Now, in an interview, Sony stated that it operates via a so-called buy/sell model, in which the publisher, as the supplier, sets the recommended retail price.

The buy-sell principle of the PlayStation Store

Behind the scenes of Sony's digital storefront, business operates differently than common monopoly criticism suggests. Thornton, who led Sony's direct-to-consumer business for almost two decades until 2022, points to the contractual reality. Sony buys digital licenses from the publisher and distributes them based on the price set by the publisher. According to the report, there is no one-sided, artificial price inflating by the platform operator.

The argument still falls short.

If Sony makes the physical drive virtually useless from 2028 onwards, free trade will completely collapse. Currently, the market is regulated through physical retail and the secondhand market – where dealers compete fiercely for the lowest prices. If this option disappears, publishers will no longer have any incentive to quickly lower digital prices. They control the market exclusively through a single digital storefront. Competition stimulates business. Its absence eliminates price pressure.

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The silence of publishers regarding the end of discs

It is not surprising that the major publishers conspicuously reservedWhen it comes to Sony's departure from discs, they remain silent because they've been waiting for precisely this move. The physical used market has always been a thorn in the side of the gaming industry, as they don't earn a single cent from resales.

A digital store without physical competition means absolute control over the product lifecycle. Discounts are only available if the publisher allows them – and not because a retailer needs to clear their inventory. Thornton's defense of this closed ecosystem with "frequent sales and promotions" is pure PR spin.

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Oli Click Clack
15. July 2026 19: 07

Yeah, nobody wants to listen to people who have a little foresight… Of course prices will rise, and even more so after all alternatives are eliminated…

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Merlin Kleinert
15. July 2026 21: 12

Gaming has always been an overpriced hobby. A few extra euros won't make much difference.

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Alex
15. July 2026 20: 47

If the prices of new products are only dropping very, very slowly, then I'll also only proceed with the migration from current-gen to next-gen console very, very slowly. 😉

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