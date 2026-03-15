PlayStation Store: All clear regarding alleged price increases?

New data corrects reports about Sony's pricing experiments on the PlayStation Network. Contrary to initial assumptions, Sony is not using the IPT_LTM system for targeted price increases, but is merely varying the discount amount for different user groups.

The confusion arose from a misinterpretation of technical data from the PlayStation interface. The price tracker PSPrices had detected a program called IPT_LTM in Sony's back-end systems. Initial analyses suggestedthat Sony is adjusting prices upwards for certain users.

This assessment was based on a misunderstanding in the data analysis. The PS5 version of [game title] served as an example. GTA VAn observed test price of $29,99 was incorrectly interpreted as an increase over another test price of $26,99.

Focus on variable discount levels

The data correction now clarifies: Since the regular selling price of GTA V The price of the PS5 is $39,99, and both figures represent discounts. Sony is therefore not testing exorbitant prices for existing customers, but rather experimenting with the depth of the discounts.

The IPT_LTM system is used to offer different discount levels to different user segments. The aim of these tests is apparently to examine the effectiveness of price reductions without exceeding the game's standard price. According to the... current findings not take place.

PSPrices has already updated its database and now consistently compares the experimental values ​​with the regular retail prices. This is intended to prevent future misinterpretations. While the practice of different discounts for the same title remains, the scenario of arbitrary price increases after login is now eliminated.

The technical specifications confirm: Sony's algorithms operate exclusively within the discount range. The standard price (MSRP) remains the upper limit. For users, this means that in the worst-case scenario, they will see a smaller discount than others, but will never have to pay more than the regular retail price.