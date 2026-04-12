PlayStation Store Redesign: Sony tests new layout and tagging system for the PS5

The PS5 Store is getting a redesign: Sony is testing Netflix-style tiles, autoplay trailers, and new genre tags for improved search functionality. All the details about the beta leak are here.

Playstation Store Redesign 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark author
ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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Sony is fundamentally redesigning the PlayStation Store on the PS5, introducing a design that strongly resembles streaming platforms like Netflix, with large tiles, automatic video playback, and detailed genre tags.

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The PlayStation Store is receiving a visual and functional overhaul via the current beta program. Sony is ditching the static list view for a modern tile layout to boost discoverability. New granular tagging and a dynamic UI anchor the update. Early testing phase screenshots confirm the shift. It looks much cleaner.

Netflix look and dynamic preview function

The most noticeable change concerns the visual presentation of game titles. Sony will now use large-format tiles. As soon as a user hovers the cursor over a game, a trailer automatically starts playing in the background of the tile – a mechanism adopted directly from streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+.

This change isn't just about aesthetics. While the previous store was often criticized for forcing users to actively click to get a first impression of gameplay, the automatic preview is intended to lower the barrier to discovering new titles directly while browsing. However, a classic navigation bar remains below the large focus tiles, allowing users to browse by mood or genre.

Granular tagging improves targeted searches.

One technical benefit of the redesign is the introduction of specific descriptors. Instead of simply categorizing games into broad terms like "Action" or "RPG," Sony now uses detailed tags. In the leaked results, titles are classified with attributes such as:

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  • Cinematic (Cinema atmosphere)
  • Open World (open world)
  • Story Rich (narrative focus)
  • Turn-Based Combat (turn-based battles)
  • Stylized (special art style)

For the user, this means significantly more precise filtering. Those explicitly searching for a "turn-based strategy game in an open world" will be able to achieve results more quickly by combining these tags, instead of having to wade through hundreds of generic role-playing games. A long overdue step.

Discoverability as a problem area

The PS5 interface has been criticized since its launch for being less user-friendly compared to the PS4. Indie developers, in particular, often complain that their titles get lost in the sea of ​​AAA releases. The new tagging system is Sony's answer to this "discoverability" problem.

Steam’s user-based tagging system has outclassed console storefronts for years. Microsoft already integrated similar filters for Xbox. Sony is finally playing catch-up to hit modern standards and drive engagement. Parallel to this, a PS5 Dashboard Update is rolling out. Early testers are already seeing the results. It was overdue.

The redesign is a necessary step to transform the PlayStation Store from a mere sales list into an interactive platform. While automatic video playback might cause minimal delays in the menu on older internet connections or with unstable connections, it significantly increases the amount of information displayed on each screen. For gamers, the update primarily means less searching and a faster way to assess whether a game suits their taste, without having to leave the product page. Those who already find the PS5 homepage cluttered will have to adjust to the new dominance of trailers.

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Rambazamba69
12. April 2026 15: 46

The design reminds me of the PS3 Store, but I think it's great that Sony has changed the look of their menu and store after several years.

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Marvin Seitz
12. April 2026 09: 19

Looks awesome

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