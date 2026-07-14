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PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026: Discounts up to 75 percent

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Playstation Summer Sale 2026

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale starts on July 15th with up to 75% off PS5 and PS4 games like Elden Ring and Stellar Blade. All the details on the phases.

The PlayStation Store will launch its annual Summer Sale on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, with discounts of up to 75 percent on hundreds of digital PS5 and PS4 games and additional content.

The discount promotion runs until August 12, 2026, but will be updated with new offers halfway through on July 27, while some early deals will end prematurely. As usual, Sony is using the summer lull to attract digital customers with significant price reductions. For gamers, this primarily means: those who buy now without thinking might miss out on the better deals in the second wave.

Staggered production and artificial scarcity

Sony is strategically splitting the promotion into two phases. The official launch is on July 15th at midnight, followed by a comprehensive refresh of the offer list on July 27th. This rotation means that certain discounts will disappear after just under two weeks, while new titles will take their place.

This tactic deliberately creates digital time pressure. Buyers must carefully check the product pages of the games, as Sony does not standardize the individual durations of the discounts, but rather sets them flexibly within the store.

The lineup: Blockbusters and DLC traps

A glance at the pre-released title list reveals the usual mix of true heavyweights and content-light complete editions. Big names like Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarök, and Stellar Blade are part of the discount wave.

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Also noticeable is the aggressive pricing of service extensions and virtual currencies, for example for the Sims 4 library, GTA Online or various sports franchises such as NBA 2K and WWE 2K.

Console vs. PC: While platforms like Steam or Epic Games often implement sales transparently with across-the-board price drops for entire publisher catalogs, Sony's PlayStation Store remains a closed ecosystem. The advertised 75 percent discount usually refers to the often overpriced digital MSRPs directly in the store. Physical discs in retail stores often undercut these "deals" in everyday use, often months before the actual sale.

The Summer Sale offers a great opportunity to digitally catch up on exclusive first-party titles like Astro Bot or other new PS5 content. However, impulsive purchases are not advisable. Always compare the discounted store price with the street prices of the retail versions, as Sony's digital discounts are based on high standard prices. For titles that don't immediately interest you, wait until the refresh on July 27th.

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SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
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Jahn
15. July 2026 09: 37

The sale goes down to -95%.

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Alex
15. July 2026 07: 28

Well, I guess I'll have to wait for the promised mid-sales update. Because right now, the prices on my long wish list are already looking very unattractive. Just like in the last sales.

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