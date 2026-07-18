PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The best bargains under €20

The current PlayStation Store sale offers a fantastic opportunity to snag top-tier titles for PS5 and PS4 at incredibly low prices. Especially for budget-conscious gamers, there are some real gems that cost well under €20. We've filtered out the best deals for you.

Top titles drastically reduced

The list of bargains is topped by absolute heavyweights. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor is available for both PS5 (-85%, €11,99) and PS4 (-75%, €12,49) at an incredibly low price – a must-have for every Star Wars fan. Rockstar Games' masterpiece Red Dead Redemption 2 is also available with a 75% discount for just €14,99 (PS4).

Another highlight is Cyberpunk 2077, which is 60% cheaper at €19,99, a price that should further increase existing interest. This is the perfect time to dive into Night City, especially after the extensive updates.

Strong franchises and indie gems

Horror fans will find plenty to enjoy in the Resident Evil series. The remakes of Resident Evil 2 (-80%, €7,99), Resident Evil 3 (-80%, €7,99), and even the newer Resident Evil 4 (-75%, €9,99) are extremely affordable. Resident Evil 7 biohazard (-60%, €7,99) is also discounted.

For fans of RPGs and action-adventure games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for an unbeatable €5,99 (-80%, PS5/PS4). Hogwarts Legacy (PS4 version) is also a real bargain at a discount of 85% for just €10,49. Strategists should check out Sid Meier's Civilization VI (-80%, €5,99, PS4).

Here is an overview of other selected top offers under 20 EUR:

Need for Speed ​​Unbound (PS5): -90% €7,99

(PS5): -90% LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4): -80% €11,99

(PS5/PS4): -80% Stray (PS5/PS4): -50% €14,99

(PS5/PS4): -50% sonic frontiers (PS5/PS4): -60% €15,99

(PS5/PS4): -60% Cult of the Lamb (PS5/PS4): -50% €12,49

(PS5/PS4): -50% High on life (PS5/PS4): -65% €13,99

(PS5/PS4): -65% Controller Ultimate Edition (PS5/PS4): -85% €5,99

(PS5/PS4): -85% A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5/PS4): -80% €7,99

(PS5/PS4): -80% Batman: Return to Arkham (PS4): -90% €4,99

(PS4): -90% Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5/PS4): -90% €4,99

(PS5/PS4): -90% Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS5/PS4): -80% €5,99

This PlayStation Store Summer Sale It offers an enormous selection of high-quality games for under €20. Whether blockbusters like STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077, or acclaimed titles like The Witcher 3 and the Resident Evil series – there's something for everyone. At these prices, you can hardly go wrong.

Note: Keep in mind that some of these offers may be updated or end early as part of the store rotation on July 27. Check the exact durations and availability directly on the product page in the PlayStation Store.