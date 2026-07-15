PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is in full swing, and the initial sales trends are painting a clear picture. Besides timeless classics, PS5 owners are primarily snapping up recently released blockbusters, highly anticipated sequels, and heavily discounted upgrades.

Anyone looking to fill their SSD for the coming months will find a wide range of genres among the current bestsellers – from gripping role-playing games to fast-paced sports and action titles. We've compiled the highlights of the community favorites.

The trends: Exclusive heavyweights and fresh releases

Particularly striking in the current charts is the high ranking of Sony's flagship titles. "Stellar Blade" and "God of War: Ragnarök" top the wish lists with substantial discounts of up to 50%. Those who want to catch up on the colorful platformer "ASTRO BOT" or the graphically impressive "Gran Turismo 7" digitally can also currently save significantly.

The controversial but critically acclaimed sci-fi epic "Cyberpunk 2077" is also experiencing a massive resurgence on the PS5 thanks to a price drop to just under €20. For multiplayer fans, the co-op masterpiece "It Takes Two" and the fast-paced battles in "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2" are absolute must-buys at the current promotional price.

The 30 top deals at a glance

Here's an overview of the 30 top deals for the PS5:

Game title Discount price offer Stellar Blade™ (PS5) –38% €49,59 ASTRO BOT (PS5) –29% €49,69 God of War Ragnarok (PS5) –50% €39,99 Gran Turismo™ 7 (PS5) –50% €39,99 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe (PS5) –45% €49,49 Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5) –60% €19,99 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 (PS5) –70% €20,99 Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) –55% €35,99 Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) –63% €29,59 F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition (PS5) –20% €47,99 NBA 2K26 (PS5) –23% €69,29 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) –60% €27,99 Mafia: The Old Country (PS5) –30% €34,99 Borderlands® 4 (PS5) –60% €31,99 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (PS5) –50% €39,99 Sid Meier's Civilization® VII (PS5) –50% €34,99 It Takes Two (PS5/PS4) –70% €11,99 ELDER RING NIGHTRIGGN (PS5/PS4) –25% €29,99 Resident Evil 4 (PS5/PS4) –75% €9,99 Pal world (PS5) –30% €20,29 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) –20% €39,99 No Man's Sky (PS5/PS4) –60% €19,99 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ (PS5) –40% €17,99 Satisfactory (PS5) –30% €27,99 Mortal Kombat™ 1 (PS5) –80% €9,99 Battlefield ™ 6 (PS5) –50% €39,99 The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Year 2 (PS5/PS4) –70% €29,99 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Aviator (PS5) –20% €175,99 Red Dead Redemption (PS5/PS4) –50% €24,99 Stray (PS5/PS4) –50% €14,99

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale This offers a solid opportunity to catch up on exclusive first-party titles like Astro Bot digitally. However, an impulsive purchase without careful consideration is not advisable. Always compare the reduced PlayStation Store price with the street prices of the retail versions, as Sony's digital discounts are based on high standard prices. For titles that don't immediately interest you, it's also worth waiting until the refresh on July 27th.