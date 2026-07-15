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PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Playstation Summer Sale 2026

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has started, offering up to 75% off PS5 and PS4 games like Elden Ring and Stellar Blade. Here's all the information on the different phases.

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is in full swing, and the initial sales trends are painting a clear picture. Besides timeless classics, PS5 owners are primarily snapping up recently released blockbusters, highly anticipated sequels, and heavily discounted upgrades.

Anyone looking to fill their SSD for the coming months will find a wide range of genres among the current bestsellers – from gripping role-playing games to fast-paced sports and action titles. We've compiled the highlights of the community favorites.

The trends: Exclusive heavyweights and fresh releases

Particularly striking in the current charts is the high ranking of Sony's flagship titles. "Stellar Blade" and "God of War: Ragnarök" top the wish lists with substantial discounts of up to 50%. Those who want to catch up on the colorful platformer "ASTRO BOT" or the graphically impressive "Gran Turismo 7" digitally can also currently save significantly.

The controversial but critically acclaimed sci-fi epic "Cyberpunk 2077" is also experiencing a massive resurgence on the PS5 thanks to a price drop to just under €20. For multiplayer fans, the co-op masterpiece "It Takes Two" and the fast-paced battles in "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2" are absolute must-buys at the current promotional price.

The 30 top deals at a glance

Here's an overview of the 30 top deals for the PS5:

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PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026: Discounts up to 75 percent
Game titleDiscountprice offer
Stellar Blade™ (PS5)–38%€49,59
ASTRO BOT (PS5)–29%€49,69
God of War Ragnarok (PS5)–50%€39,99
Gran Turismo™ 7 (PS5)–50%€39,99
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe (PS5)–45%€49,49
Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)–60%€19,99
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 (PS5)–70%€20,99
Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5)–55%€35,99
Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5)–63%€29,59
F1® 25: 2026 Season Edition (PS5)–20%€47,99
NBA 2K26 (PS5)–23%€69,29
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5)–60%€27,99
Mafia: The Old Country (PS5)–30%€34,99
Borderlands® 4 (PS5)–60%€31,99
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (PS5)–50%€39,99
Sid Meier's Civilization® VII (PS5)–50%€34,99
It Takes Two (PS5/PS4)–70%€11,99
ELDER RING NIGHTRIGGN (PS5/PS4)–25%€29,99
Resident Evil 4 (PS5/PS4)–75%€9,99
Pal world (PS5)–30%€20,29
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5)–20%€39,99
No Man's Sky (PS5/PS4)–60%€19,99
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ (PS5)–40%€17,99
Satisfactory (PS5)–30%€27,99
Mortal Kombat™ 1 (PS5)–80%€9,99
Battlefield ™ 6 (PS5)–50%€39,99
The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Year 2 (PS5/PS4)–70%€29,99
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Aviator (PS5)–20%€175,99
Red Dead Redemption (PS5/PS4)–50%€24,99
Stray (PS5/PS4)–50%€14,99

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale This offers a solid opportunity to catch up on exclusive first-party titles like Astro Bot digitally. However, an impulsive purchase without careful consideration is not advisable. Always compare the reduced PlayStation Store price with the street prices of the retail versions, as Sony's digital discounts are based on high standard prices. For titles that don't immediately interest you, it's also worth waiting until the refresh on July 27th.

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Bitman
15. July 2026 13: 55

Nothing there that I couldn't have bought cheaper on disc. Unbelievable, I was actually able to resell the things I didn't want to play again 🤷

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