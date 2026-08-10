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PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Last chance to get the top bestsellers

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The PS Store Summer Sale 2026 ends on August 12th: Get highlights like Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta and Baldur's Gate 3 for up to 90% off.

Playstation Summer Sale 2026

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026 ends on August 12th at 23:59 PM and offers last-minute discounts of up to 90 percent. Anyone planning digital purchases should take advantage of the remaining time before prices climb back to the MSRP.

Discount and bestseller segment

Sony is adjusting prices one last time before the promotion ends. The focus is noticeably on premium editions and cross-gen bundles, where the percentage discount is the largest.

A closer look reveals the usual pricing strategy: Older blockbusters like "Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate" or "Need for Speed ​​Heat" serve as loss leaders with discounts of up to 90 percent. Current titles like "Ghost of Yotei" or "Nioh 3" naturally offer more modest discounts, ranging from 20 to 25 percent. This is standard practice, but it requires buyers to do some careful calculations rather than making impulse purchases.

The 10 most important bestseller highlights at a glance

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4/PS5): 5,99 € Instead of €59,99 (-90%). Maximum content for the price of a doner kebab plate.
  • Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4): 6,99 € Instead of €69,99 (-90%). A solid arcade racer for a small price.
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition (PS4): 19,99 € Instead of €99,99 (-80%). Still the benchmark for open-world attention to detail.
  • Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5): 21,24 € instead of €84,99 (-75%).
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4/PS5): 39,99 € instead of €79,99 (-50%).
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5): 39,99 € Instead of €79,99 (-50%). Half price for Sony's flagship product.
  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER (PS5): 31,99 € Instead of €79,99 (-60%). Substantial price drop for the remake.
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (PS5): 48,99 € instead of €69,99 (-30%). The heavyweight CRPG remains price-stable, but offers the best value for money per hour of gameplay.
  • Ghost of Yotei (PS5): 59,99 € Instead of €79,99 (-25%). Moderate discount on Sony's epic.
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages (PS5): 26,39 € Instead of €79,99 (-67%). Aggressive price reduction for fast-paced shooter games.

Digital vs. Physical

A look at the numbers reveals a clear divide. While publishers artificially inflate the MSRP in stores for digital editions to make discounts appear more substantial, the used physical market puts some promotions into perspective.

For titles like "Need for Speed ​​Heat" or "Mortal Kombat 11," the PSN sale significantly beats the used market, even including shipping costs. It's a different story with games like "Ghost of Yotei": €59,99 in the sale is nice, but the disc version often costs about the same in regular stores – with genuine ownership rights and no DRM restrictions.

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The Summer Sale offers real bargains if you specifically look for titles older than twelve months or those offered as complete bundles. Those wanting newer blockbusters will save moderately, but digital versions still come at a premium compared to the more flexible disc purchases. The sale is running relentlessly.

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copetwobomber
10. August 2026 18: 42

Mortal Kombat 11 costs €49,99 for me.

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