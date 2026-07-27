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PlayStation Store Summer Sale Wave 2: Starfield & Indiana Jones significantly reduced

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The PlayStation Store Summer Sale has been updated! New top deals for PS5 & PS4, including Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and Spider-Man 2, are available until August 12th.

Store Summer

The PlayStation Store is kicking off the second wave of its Summer Sale as planned. As announced, Sony is replacing hundreds of offers and launching a fresh batch of discounts. This new lineup of deals will run until the sale officially ends on August 12th.

The promised refresh is here. Anyone who's into the first two weeks Those who couldn't find what they were looking for will now be served a new supply. Period.

Sony is using the planned rotation to keep the store dynamic. For shoppers, this simply means new opportunities, but also a limited time window. Prices will remain as they are until August 12th; after that, the summer sale will be over.

The heavyweights on offer

The second wave includes some real gems. "Baldur's Gate 3" drops to €31,99 (-60%), while "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" is available for €39,99 (-50%). The remake of "METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER" is also heavily discounted at €31,99 (-60%).

These are joined by titles like Starfield for €39,99 and Alan Wake 2, which, at €17,99 (-70%), has dropped below the magic €20 mark. Also a great deal: The Last of Us Part I is available for €39,99.

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Bestsellers and new arrivals of the second wave: a price check

The following overview provides a compact summary of the most relevant new additions and highlights of the second sale phase:

Game titleDiscountprice offer
Baldur's Gate 3 (PS5)–60%€31,99
METAL GEAR SOLID D: SNAKE EATER (PS5)–60%€31,99
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)–50%€39,99
Starfield (PS5)–20%€39,99
The Last of Us™ Part II (PS5)–50%€39,99
Ghost of Yotei (PS5)–20%€55,99
Alan wake 2 (PS5)–70%€17,99
DOOM: The Dark Ages (PS5)–67%€26,39
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5)–40%€47,99
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition (PS5)–25%€59,99
Avowed (PS5)–40%€29,99
Days Gone Remastered (PS5)–60%€19,99
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5)–42%€34,79
Little Nightmares III (PS5/PS4)–50%€19,99
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (PS5)–30%€38,49
Sea of ​​Thieves (PS5)–65%€13,99
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5)–50%€24,99
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5/PS4)–50%€29,99
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (PS5/PS4)–80%€9,99
Planet Coaster 2 (PS5)–60%€19,99
DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (PS5)–30%€55,99
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)–60%€15,99
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5)–75%€9,99
Jurassic world evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)–75%€14,99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)–85%€10,49
Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4)–90%€6,99
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition (PS4)–85%€11,99
Payday 3 (PS5)–50%€14,99
phasmophobia (PS5)–30%€13,29
Gang Beasts (PS4)–60%€7,99
GTA Pre-Order Release
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