PlayStation Store Summer Sale Wave 2: Starfield & Indiana Jones significantly reduced

The PlayStation Store is kicking off the second wave of its Summer Sale as planned. As announced, Sony is replacing hundreds of offers and launching a fresh batch of discounts. This new lineup of deals will run until the sale officially ends on August 12th.

The promised refresh is here. Anyone who's into the first two weeks Those who couldn't find what they were looking for will now be served a new supply. Period.

Sony is using the planned rotation to keep the store dynamic. For shoppers, this simply means new opportunities, but also a limited time window. Prices will remain as they are until August 12th; after that, the summer sale will be over.

The heavyweights on offer

The second wave includes some real gems. "Baldur's Gate 3" drops to €31,99 (-60%), while "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" is available for €39,99 (-50%). The remake of "METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER" is also heavily discounted at €31,99 (-60%).

These are joined by titles like Starfield for €39,99 and Alan Wake 2, which, at €17,99 (-70%), has dropped below the magic €20 mark. Also a great deal: The Last of Us Part I is available for €39,99.

Bestsellers and new arrivals of the second wave: a price check

The following overview provides a compact summary of the most relevant new additions and highlights of the second sale phase: