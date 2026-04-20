PlayStation Store: Support confirms dynamic pricing practice

The debate surrounding individualized pricing on the PlayStation Network has hit Germany with full force. After initial reports of price discrepancies were dismissed as API errors or misunderstandings, an official statement from PlayStation Support has now clarified the situation: Sony is implementing dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store.
Official confirmation causes discontent
In the PlayStation community, evidence is mounting these days of a practice that many long-time customers consider unfair. A screenshot from a support chat leaves no room for speculation. When a user inquired why the price of "Dead Island 2" jumped from €6,99 to €14,69 after logging in, support responded tersely: "In this case, it could only be due to dynamic pricing, because sometimes different prices are displayed for different accounts."
This confirms that "A/B pricing"—or the two-tier gamer system—is no longer a theory. It is an active tool in the PlayStation Store. Price jumps occur the moment the system identifies a logged-in user. Every player has a different status. Guests see lower prices; "core gamers" with extensive account history pay a premium. Loyalty is a tax.
Loyalty bonus or penalty for existing customers?
Examples from the community paint a clear picture. For titles like "Jurassic World Evolution 3," users report price differences between €41,99 (without logging in) and €47,99 (logged in). The logic behind this seems as simple as it is provocative: algorithms analyze purchasing behavior. Those who regularly spend money in the store and have a strong connection to the ecosystem are less likely to be enticed with extreme discounts than new customers or inactive accounts.
The question of legality is being raised within the community. In Germany, A/B pricing is generally permitted. There is no general prohibition against offering different prices to different customers. However, there are clear limits due to the obligation to provide information, which has been tightened since May 2022: If a price is individually determined based on profiling or automated decision-making, the retailer must inform the customer.
The issue of price accuracy and transparency becomes problematic. If prices in the shopping cart subsequently increase without objective justification, this can violate competition law. Furthermore, the prohibition of discrimination applies. Price differentiation based on protected characteristics such as origin or gender is prohibited. Since Sony uses personal data for pricing, the strict requirements of the GDPR regarding transparency and consent must also be met.
The moral component still weighs heavily on fans: the fact that loyalty is effectively punished with higher prices through algorithms remains the central point of criticism of the business model.
The end of price transparency
With the official confirmation from support, the era of uniform pricing on the PSN is coming to an end. Sony is thus moving closer to the strategies of travel portals or online retailers, where prices have been adjusted in real time to demand and user profiles for years. The difference to competitor Microsoft remains: While Xbox users usually recognize personalized offers clearly as such, Sony's adjustments happen in the background without any transparent indication.
For the end consumer, this means a considerable increase in effort. Anyone who wants to be sure of getting the best price will have to compare prices in guest mode before finalizing the purchase via their own account.
Confirmation from support cements the status quo: The price on PSN is no longer a fixed value, but a variable based on your user profile. The technical implementation is done server-side during login. Since Sony makes no attempt to indicate this practice, the only remaining option is manual comparison via browser incognito tabs or price trackers.
That's how it is 👍🏻
You don't buy the games in the store either 🤷♂️🤣🤣🤣
I only buy physical copies anyway, and that always saves me money.
Publishers can get away with anything; there will be less and less physical content, the digital age is getting closer and closer, and it's cheaper for developers and publishers.
Well, MediaSaturn has had that for a long time, hasn't it?
No PlayStation, no problem…
Linux Gaming doesn't need to advertise itself. It's enough to wait until people are fed up with Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.
That's outrageous! Therefore, no PS Plus is necessary.
Pomper Christian: But if you want to play online
Patrick Sonntag, yes, but only for that reason 😉
No wonder piracy is on the rise again.
This is for the players 😀
Thomas Brügmann has also been working for Microsoft for years.
Overall, the Microsoft Store is still cheaper. Sony are greedy cutthroats. Sony is only interested in profit now.
Kevin Mietz: Every company is out for profit!
Just looking at the Game Passes, PlayStation is a complete scam. Before they even put their games on there, they try to sell you the game for full price for two years. I'm done with PlayStation as my main console; I'm only on Xbox now and will soon switch to PC.
Kevin Mietz: Just typical MS fanboy drivel.
Both consoles are just sitting here, you loser. Gaystation used to be good, just take off your blinders. Typical Sony drivel.
Both consoles have advantages and disadvantages. I always compare them (I own both consoles myself), and very often there are hardly any significant price differences, especially not during sales in the store. You don't need blinders on, regardless of which side you're on, but generally, you get the best deals with physical games, although the selection is becoming increasingly limited for Xbox. Just look at Media Markt/Saturn. Sony's sales floor is 90% dedicated to physical games, and Xbox only 10%. 😕
Thomas Brügmann This is for the payers