PlayStation Store: Support confirms dynamic pricing practice

The debate surrounding individualized pricing on the PlayStation Network has hit Germany with full force. After initial reports of price discrepancies were dismissed as API errors or misunderstandings, an official statement from PlayStation Support has now clarified the situation: Sony is implementing dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store.

Official confirmation causes discontent

In the PlayStation community, evidence is mounting these days of a practice that many long-time customers consider unfair. A screenshot from a support chat leaves no room for speculation. When a user inquired why the price of "Dead Island 2" jumped from €6,99 to €14,69 after logging in, support responded tersely: "In this case, it could only be due to dynamic pricing, because sometimes different prices are displayed for different accounts."

This confirms that "A/B pricing"—or the two-tier gamer system—is no longer a theory. It is an active tool in the PlayStation Store. Price jumps occur the moment the system identifies a logged-in user. Every player has a different status. Guests see lower prices; "core gamers" with extensive account history pay a premium. Loyalty is a tax.

Loyalty bonus or penalty for existing customers?

Examples from the community paint a clear picture. For titles like "Jurassic World Evolution 3," users report price differences between €41,99 (without logging in) and €47,99 (logged in). The logic behind this seems as simple as it is provocative: algorithms analyze purchasing behavior. Those who regularly spend money in the store and have a strong connection to the ecosystem are less likely to be enticed with extreme discounts than new customers or inactive accounts.

Support confirms the dependency on the user account.

The question of legality is being raised within the community. In Germany, A/B pricing is generally permitted. There is no general prohibition against offering different prices to different customers. However, there are clear limits due to the obligation to provide information, which has been tightened since May 2022: If a price is individually determined based on profiling or automated decision-making, the retailer must inform the customer.

The issue of price accuracy and transparency becomes problematic. If prices in the shopping cart subsequently increase without objective justification, this can violate competition law. Furthermore, the prohibition of discrimination applies. Price differentiation based on protected characteristics such as origin or gender is prohibited. Since Sony uses personal data for pricing, the strict requirements of the GDPR regarding transparency and consent must also be met.

The moral component still weighs heavily on fans: the fact that loyalty is effectively punished with higher prices through algorithms remains the central point of criticism of the business model.

The end of price transparency

With the official confirmation from support, the era of uniform pricing on the PSN is coming to an end. Sony is thus moving closer to the strategies of travel portals or online retailers, where prices have been adjusted in real time to demand and user profiles for years. The difference to competitor Microsoft remains: While Xbox users usually recognize personalized offers clearly as such, Sony's adjustments happen in the background without any transparent indication.

For the end consumer, this means a considerable increase in effort. Anyone who wants to be sure of getting the best price will have to compare prices in guest mode before finalizing the purchase via their own account.

Confirmation from support cements the status quo: The price on PSN is no longer a fixed value, but a variable based on your user profile. The technical implementation is done server-side during login. Since Sony makes no attempt to indicate this practice, the only remaining option is manual comparison via browser incognito tabs or price trackers.