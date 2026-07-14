Hardware

PlayStation postpones FlexStrike Fight Stick indefinitely

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
12 comments
3 MinRead
Playstation Flexstrike

PlayStation has postponed the release of the wireless FlexStrike Fight Stick for PS5 and PC. The planned launch on August 6, 2026, is therefore no longer valid.

Sony is postponing the launch of its first in-house fight stick, "FlexStrike," from the planned initial release date of August 6, 2026, to an unspecified date due to unexpected production problems.

The timing of the announcement is significant. The €199,99 peripheral was supposed to be released to coincide with the launch of Sony's 4v4 tag-team brawler "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls." This synergy is now obsolete.

Those who have already pre-ordered via direct.playstation.com will retain their order status and will be informed directly by Sony. Buyers who ordered through third-party providers, however, must contact their retailers themselves.

Hardware specifications under review

From a purely technical standpoint, the FlexStrike's data sheet reads solidly. It offers native support for PlayStation 5 and PC. Signal transmission is wireless via the proprietary PlayStation Link interface with USB dongle or latency-free via a USB-C connection.

Sony uses mechanical switches in the buttons and promises a lifespan of six million revolutions for the digital joystick. A unique feature is the three restrictor gates included in the scope of delivery (in the shapes of square, circle and octagon), which can be changed without tools. The integrated battery is designed for a runtime of up to 40 hours.

More Read

PlayStation Link Adapter
New PlayStation Link adapter and first first-party fight stick launch in August
Playstation Flexstrike
FlexStrike – Sony's first wireless fight stick launches in 2026

It weighs 1,6 kilograms. This is a good compromise between stability on the lap and portability in the included shoulder bag.

Fumble at the wrong time: The image problem

The community is vehemently opposed, and the criticism goes far beyond the mere delivery delay. Sony has already lost a lot of goodwill by strategically shifting away from physical game media towards purely digital formats.

This frustration is now being vented on social media regarding the hardware delay. Many gamers are already joking about whether the physical input device will also be converted into a "digital-only" version.

Even setting aside the PR crisis, the device loses appeal due to the delay. Fight sticks sell based on the momentum of major genre releases. Those who learn "Marvel Tokon" with the controller from day one rarely switch to a new, expensive input device weeks or months later.

Is it worth the wait?

The FlexStrike's foundation is impressive. Wireless gaming with extremely low latency and tool-free interchangeable restrictor gates for just under €200 is a clear challenge to the competition from Victrix or Nacon.

The major setback remains the missed release window. Tournament players and enthusiasts who wanted to be there in time for the launch of Marvel Tokon Those who wanted to upgrade will now inevitably look to established third-party providers. Sony has scored a strategic own goal.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
12 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Crydog
15. July 2026 06: 38

I think this thing is generally a few years too late; everyone who wanted a stick already has one. I've gotten used to the DualSense and am even faster with it than with a fight stick. Price-wise, it's fair; these things all cost so much.
From a PR perspective, they only have themselves to blame. It's a shame for Marvel Tokon; they're going to have a tough time anyway because the competition is fierce and the market is saturated.

0
Reply
Michael Schöls
14. July 2026 21: 57

I'm not saying anything about that 😂

0
Reply
Thomas Novak
14. July 2026 23: 41

Well, they have to concentrate on how to build the most expensive store possible by 2028 in order to make as much profit as possible.

0
Reply
Jan Röckendorf
14. July 2026 20: 44

Was the presentation just a distraction? Speaking of which, what's the status of the various issues? Has Sony still not commented?

0
Reply
Sev Zwanziger
14. July 2026 20: 58
Reply to  Jan Röckendorf

Jan Röckendorf That would be tough, although the Flex probably affects fewer people than the Disc Aus.
But why express it? Everything has already been said with the rejection of discs.

0
Reply
Jan Röckendorf
14. July 2026 21: 11
Reply to  Sev Zwanziger

Sev Zwanziger, we haven't heard anything since the disc announcement. For example, we haven't heard from him about why the playtimes are no longer displayed for physical games (at least not for me). Communication is usually pretty good.

0
Reply
Maurizio Lacono
14. July 2026 23: 15
Reply to  Sev Zwanziger

Jan Röckendorf: Sometimes you don't see the trophies, but that has nothing to do with a conspiracy, but rather with server problems, etc. ^^

0
Reply
Jan Röckendorf
14. July 2026 23: 52
Reply to  Sev Zwanziger

Everything was there about two weeks ago. Now it's gone. Unless you bought DLC for it 🤔 We'll see if they fix it. Some communication from Sony would have been nice, though.

0
Reply
Sev Zwanziger
15. July 2026 00: 31
Reply to  Sev Zwanziger

Jan Röckendorf: Yep, that would be it. But they didn't communicate that last time either; it must have been at the beginning of 2025, if I recall correctly.

0
Reply
Merlin Kleinert
14. July 2026 21: 20
Reply to  Jan Röckendorf

Jan Röckendorf: Why should they comment? Everything that needs to be said has already been said.

0
Reply
Jan Röckendorf
14. July 2026 21: 46
Reply to  Merlin Kleinert

Merlin Kleinert, see my answer below.

0
Reply
Merlin Kleinert
14. July 2026 22: 45
Reply to  Merlin Kleinert

Jan Röckendorf: That's not an answer to the question. What exactly are they supposed to react to?

0
Reply

The Trends

PlayStation Plus Premium: First title confirmed for July 2026

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy is coming to PS Plus on July 21, 2026…

5 comments

PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2026: Discounts up to 75 percent

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale starts on July 15th with up to…

1 comment

PS6 cooling: Sony patents water cooling instead of liquid metal

According to a new patent, Sony could forgo liquid metal in the PS6.

52 comments

You Might Also Like