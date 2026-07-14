PlayStation postpones FlexStrike Fight Stick indefinitely

Sony is postponing the launch of its first in-house fight stick, "FlexStrike," from the planned initial release date of August 6, 2026, to an unspecified date due to unexpected production problems.

The timing of the announcement is significant. The €199,99 peripheral was supposed to be released to coincide with the launch of Sony's 4v4 tag-team brawler "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls." This synergy is now obsolete.

Those who have already pre-ordered via direct.playstation.com will retain their order status and will be informed directly by Sony. Buyers who ordered through third-party providers, however, must contact their retailers themselves.

Hardware specifications under review

From a purely technical standpoint, the FlexStrike's data sheet reads solidly. It offers native support for PlayStation 5 and PC. Signal transmission is wireless via the proprietary PlayStation Link interface with USB dongle or latency-free via a USB-C connection.

Sony uses mechanical switches in the buttons and promises a lifespan of six million revolutions for the digital joystick. A unique feature is the three restrictor gates included in the scope of delivery (in the shapes of square, circle and octagon), which can be changed without tools. The integrated battery is designed for a runtime of up to 40 hours.

It weighs 1,6 kilograms. This is a good compromise between stability on the lap and portability in the included shoulder bag.

Fumble at the wrong time: The image problem

The community is vehemently opposed, and the criticism goes far beyond the mere delivery delay. Sony has already lost a lot of goodwill by strategically shifting away from physical game media towards purely digital formats.

This frustration is now being vented on social media regarding the hardware delay. Many gamers are already joking about whether the physical input device will also be converted into a "digital-only" version.

Even setting aside the PR crisis, the device loses appeal due to the delay. Fight sticks sell based on the momentum of major genre releases. Those who learn "Marvel Tokon" with the controller from day one rarely switch to a new, expensive input device weeks or months later.

Is it worth the wait?

The FlexStrike's foundation is impressive. Wireless gaming with extremely low latency and tool-free interchangeable restrictor gates for just under €200 is a clear challenge to the competition from Victrix or Nacon.

The major setback remains the missed release window. Tournament players and enthusiasts who wanted to be there in time for the launch of Marvel Tokon Those who wanted to upgrade will now inevitably look to established third-party providers. Sony has scored a strategic own goal.