PlayStation pulls the plug: A week of social media silence after the disc shitstorm

Sony remains silent on its channels while the community is outraged. The plan to completely abandon physical games from 2028 onwards is causing an unprecedented wave of protests.
PlayStation hasn't posted a single message on X since July 1st. There has also been complete radio silence on Instagram and Bluesky since the end of June.
The reason is simple: The announcement that physical media would be discontinued and the PS3 and Vita stores shut down simultaneously has sent the gaming world into a collective fury. The post in question garnered over 158 million views on X, followed by an avalanche of hate comments. Sony is apparently trying to ride out the anger and not fuel it with new posts – a tried and tested tactic.
This isn't working at all. While new articles about Dune and the store charts appeared on the official PlayStation Blog, the comment sections were immediately misused. Nobody is talking about games there. Everyone is demanding the disc back.
The same picture emerges on YouTube. While Sony continues to upload trailers, videos for Street Fighter 6 and Neverness to Everness are dominated by angry fans. The slogan "Play Has No Limits" is mockingly transformed into "Play Has Limits." The community doesn't forget so easily.
Why this concerns us all
This is about far more than just plastic cases on the shelf. It's about ownership rights, archiving, and publishers' total control over prices. If Sony kills the disc, they alone will determine the price of a game. The used game market would be dead. A petition against the plans has already gathered over 160.000 signatures. Gamers are showing their teeth, even if this hope... remains extremely low.
Sony has tried this lockout tactic before, for example after closing Sony studios in the past. Back then, the shutdown lasted three days. This time, the scale is completely different. Trust has been severely damaged. Any sign of life from PlayStation in its current state will be immediately buried by the disc debate.
Sony is in a bind. Sitting on the fence will likely not quell the community's anger, but rather fuel the feeling of being ignored. As long as there is no real statement or compromise, the PlayStation brand will remain damaged.
What do you think: Would you completely boycott a purely digital console from Sony starting in 2028, or is this step inevitable for you anyway?
Then sell your furniture and your apartment. Move under a bridge, but buy yourself a VR headset first so you can live in a villa and have 10 women and sports cars. You'll have everything digitally then – why own anything in real life at all?! You digital cults!!!
This clearly shows the different behavior between US and Japanese companies – while US companies always lie and try to market it as a good idea for everyone (thus only further fueling the fire), in Japan they simply remain silent and carry on with their business…
For me, that's the end of PlayStation. The disc and the associated used market were the only reason I ever played on PlayStation. From 2028 onwards, I'll be switching to PC. At least there's no closed monopoly on game distribution there, which means games will continue to be significantly cheaper thanks to competition.
The only reason I owned a Playstation was the opportunity to build a physical collection.
But even those who only buy digitally shouldn't be happy with this decision. Sony is building a monopoly by completely seizing control of the price. Furthermore, a "purchase" in the PlayStation Store is merely a cancelable license to play the game. Do you want to still be able to play games you've bought in 15 years? Who knows if the PS5 Store, or even the PlayStation brand itself, will still exist in 20 years?
I think this only hurts themselves and the games. For example, Marvel Tokon releases a character guide for the roosters every few days. They're even completely distancing themselves from PlayStation because the videos are only posted by third-party channels like IGN or GameSpot. The game already has enough to deal with, firstly because of the competition, and secondly because the PC version isn't being released in over 100 countries because you need a PSN account, and you can't create one in every country. 🤦♂️
Great, Sony, that's how GAA will definitely work, and the 10-year plan will probably end after season 4.