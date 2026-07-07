PlayStation pulls the plug: A week of social media silence after the disc shitstorm

Sony remains silent on its channels while the community is outraged. The plan to completely abandon physical games from 2028 onwards is causing an unprecedented wave of protests.

PlayStation hasn't posted a single message on X since July 1st. There has also been complete radio silence on Instagram and Bluesky since the end of June.

The reason is simple: The announcement that physical media would be discontinued and the PS3 and Vita stores shut down simultaneously has sent the gaming world into a collective fury. The post in question garnered over 158 million views on X, followed by an avalanche of hate comments. Sony is apparently trying to ride out the anger and not fuel it with new posts – a tried and tested tactic.

This isn't working at all. While new articles about Dune and the store charts appeared on the official PlayStation Blog, the comment sections were immediately misused. Nobody is talking about games there. Everyone is demanding the disc back.

The same picture emerges on YouTube. While Sony continues to upload trailers, videos for Street Fighter 6 and Neverness to Everness are dominated by angry fans. The slogan "Play Has No Limits" is mockingly transformed into "Play Has Limits." The community doesn't forget so easily.

Why this concerns us all

This is about far more than just plastic cases on the shelf. It's about ownership rights, archiving, and publishers' total control over prices. If Sony kills the disc, they alone will determine the price of a game. The used game market would be dead. A petition against the plans has already gathered over 160.000 signatures. Gamers are showing their teeth, even if this hope... remains extremely low.

Sony has tried this lockout tactic before, for example after closing Sony studios in the past. Back then, the shutdown lasted three days. This time, the scale is completely different. Trust has been severely damaged. Any sign of life from PlayStation in its current state will be immediately buried by the disc debate.

Sony is in a bind. Sitting on the fence will likely not quell the community's anger, but rather fuel the feeling of being ignored. As long as there is no real statement or compromise, the PlayStation brand will remain damaged.

What do you think: Would you completely boycott a purely digital console from Sony starting in 2028, or is this step inevitable for you anyway?