Pocketpair dampens expectations for Palworld version 1.1

Following the full release of "Palworld", developer Pocketpair is planning the first major update v1.1, but is ruling out extreme content expansions such as new continents.

No mega-projects for update v1.1

Pocketpair has officially begun brainstorming for its first major content update since leaving Early Access. Those expecting vast landmasses or dozens of new levels will be disappointed. Community Lead John Buckley clarified on X that the studio isn't allocating a year for development of version 1.1. Mammoth projects are off the table for now.

This is a sensible decision. Pocketpair thus avoids the risk of gradual bloat, known in the industry as feature creep. Endless level increases dilute the game mechanics and destroy the balance. The studio is aiming for a compact update instead of artificially inflating the game.

Shot myself in the foot here, 1.7k comments later, but things like “add a new continent”, “add 20 more levels” and similarly massive undertakings are not really what we want to do with v1.1.



Open to ideas but, we're not planning to spend a year making a massive update for 1.1😇 https://t.co/7pzc07M0VJ — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) August 14, 2026

The course differs from No Man's Sky.

Pocketpair deliberately distances itself from the long-term strategy of other live-service titles. The studio has repeatedly emphasized that it will not follow the path of "No Man's Sky." There will be no endless updates for Palworld over many years. The game has a defined ending, after which the team will move on to new projects.

For a game that reportedly grossed around $700 million, this move is unusually down-to-earth. Instead of pouring the revenue into endless blocks of new grind content, the focus is on small, functional improvements.

Pocketpair prioritizes system maintenance over flashy features. For players, this means that version 1.1 brings subtle polishing and targeted features rather than hundreds of hours of new content. This keeps the codebase clean and prevents technological overdevelopment. It's a sensible approach that protects the core of the game.