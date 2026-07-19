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Pocketpair plans to make Palworld's future completely free of subscription requirements after the 1.0 launch.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Despite the success of version 1.0 with 850.000 Steam players, Palworld will remain a paid title. Developer Pocketpair is instead planning spin-offs such as Palworld: Palfarm.

Despite the massive success of version 1.0 and peak figures of over 850.000 concurrent players on Steam, developer Pocketpair is foregoing a classic live service model.

As Head of Publishing John Buckley in a current interview As clarified, Palworld was never conceived as a service game and will remain a classic purchase title even after leaving Early Access. For long-term expansion, the studio is instead focusing on targeted content releases and standalone spin-offs like the already announced Palworld: Palfarm.

The technological limit is set: Expansion without service constraints.

The release of version 1.0 on July 10, 2026 brought profound changes to the game system. A total of 72 new Pal variants – including 47 completely new designs – bring the total catalog up to 287 creatures. In addition, there are new mechanics such as Radiant Gems for Pal awakening.

According to Buckley, the sheer size of the game world is already pushing the technical infrastructure on PCs and consoles to its absolute limits. A permanent weekly or monthly update cycle is therefore neither technically feasible nor economically viable. In its current state, the game is completely self-contained and can run locally without requiring a server.

Departing from the standard: The industry perspective

Pocketpair's strategy breaks with the current trend in the gaming industry of forcing every successful multiplayer title into an endless service model. Their success proves them right. Player numbers climbed to nearly 858.000 concurrent users on PC during the launch weekend – and that doesn't even include the Xbox and PlayStation console platforms.

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Instead of technically destabilizing the main game through endless iterations, Pocketpair is shifting its growth to spin-offs. Palworld: Palfarm, announced for September, utilizes the established Pal abilities for a dedicated farming and building game, including crafting, mining, and cooking mechanics. This relieves the burden on the main engine.

For buyers, this clarification means planning security. Palworld remains a classic product without artificial content padding, battle pass pressure, or constant online presence. The focus is on solid, self-contained expansions and building the brand through spin-offs, while keeping the main game technically stable. Those who own the game retain a fully functional, finished product. Without an expiration date.

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