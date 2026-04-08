Pokémon vibes in space: No Man's Sky introduces turn-based arena battles

With the free "Xeno Arena" update (v6.3), No Man's Sky transforms its previously decorative companions into combat-ready units for a new, tactical, turn-based combat system. Hello Games thus expands the universe with a deep RPG layer, integrating the collection and breeding of aliens into competitive gameplay for the first time.

Tactics instead of mere petting

Hello Games is making in “No Man's Sky“Seriously, the ‘gotta catch ’em all’ principle is at the heart of the innovation. The core of the new feature is the holo-arena, where you pit your creatures against each other in teams. This isn’t frantic real-time brawling, but rather strategic gameplay.”

Eight affinities & synergies: The elemental system (fire, radioactivity, etc.) determines strengths and weaknesses. A radioactive being can roast frost-based companions in no time.

The elemental system (fire, radioactivity, etc.) determines strengths and weaknesses. A radioactive being can roast frost-based companions in no time. Individual stats: Personality, climate origin, and physical size now actively influence combat. A giant Behemoth can withstand more damage but is an easier target.

Personality, climate origin, and physical size now actively influence combat. A giant Behemoth can withstand more damage but is an easier target. Morphogenetics: Your aliens gain experience through battles. You unlock mutations that improve agility or firepower.

Hello Games' decision to increase the companion storage to 30 slots is a logical consequence. Anyone wanting to build a powerful team for the new Arena League needs a wide selection. A particularly cool feature: the new "Creature Survey" mode lets you see the combat potential of a wild animal even before you tame it.

More than just a minigame?

The update is surprisingly deeply integrated. Space stations host "System Champions" (NPCs) who will provide a real challenge, while the Space Anomaly offers the chance to compete against real players. Iteration: Oceanus also introduces a new mentor who delivers daily challenges identical for all players worldwide – a clever move to encourage the community to share strategies.

Technically, the optimization for the Nintendo Switch 2 is particularly noteworthy. A 15% increase in rendering performance and improved lighting demonstrate that Hello Games is utilizing the new hardware power to make the procedurally generated universe more stable. PC gamers using high resolutions also benefit from the new tiled lighting.

Is this the revolution? For explorers who have previously only collected scans in solitude, "Xeno Arena" offers a completely new motivation to scour planets for the "perfect" fighter. The strategic depth, with status effects and genetic manipulation, feels well-thought-out and is far more than a simple bonus. However, those who can't stand turn-based combat will "only" get another optional system here. Nevertheless, for a free update, the scope—including a new faction and rewards like the "Boundary Horror"—is once again remarkable.

What does your initial team lineup look like – are you relying on massive tank creatures or agile elemental specialists?