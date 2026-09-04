Political row over GTA 6: Sheriff and judiciary oppose Miami's advertising deal

Rockstar Games wanted to completely transform Miami-Dade County into Vice City for the "GTA 6" advertising campaign, but local authorities have temporarily halted the multi-million dollar project. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and leading members of the justice system are publicly opposing the county administration's plans.

Public infrastructure as advertising space for a crime simulation

Rockstar's concept involves visually adapting key transportation hubs in Miami-Dade County to the game. Miami International Airport, the Metromover and Metrorail public transportation network, and terminals at PortMiami would be extensively covered with vinyl wraps and redesigned.

additionally The design includes Themed renovations at Rickenbacker Beach, branding on manhole covers, and a fully equipped recording studio called the "Vice City Radio Lab" in the main library of Downtown Miami are among the projects being considered. The administration under Democratic Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is seeking financial benefits for the heavily indebted county. Financial details regarding the contract amount are missing from the proposals.

A dispute over budgets and the power to interpret the city.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz rejects cooperation on principle and tactical grounds. The game's portrayal of violence against law enforcement and organized crime directly contradicts the work of local police forces. Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez supports this position, pointing to decades of investment in the region's image as a business location.

The conflict comes amidst negotiations on the 2027 budget. Levine Cava is offering a 6 percent budget increase for the police force, while Cordero-Stutz is demanding 12 percent. The dispute over the advertising campaign serves as leverage for both sides in the ongoing financial debate.

The judiciary is demanding exceptions for its buildings.

The local court leadership is taking a pragmatic approach. Chief Judge Ariana Fajardo and Court Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, in a joint letter, simply requested that all court buildings be exempted from the advertising campaign. They do not question the revenue generated for the county.

A final decision on the implementation of the campaign launch scheduled for November 2026 is still pending. The political hurdles on the ground are considerable.

Rockstar Games is attempting to transform a real-world metropolis into an advertising platform for a billion-dollar project, but is running into the usual provincial squabbles between local officials. For gamers, this local farce is irrelevant: the November 19th release date of "GTA 6" will neither be delayed nor accelerated by the cancellation of bus wraps in Florida.