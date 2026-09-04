Pop-punk zombie strikes: Demo of Stupid Never Dies now playable

SEGA and studio GPTRACK50 released a playable version of "Stupid Never Dies" during the current PlayStation State of Play. The demo is now available on PC via Steam and for PlayStation 5.

Players take on the role of Davy, a lovestruck zombie fighting his way through hordes of monsters. The test includes the first two hours of gameplay, including the introductory cutscene. Enough to get a feel for the game.

Two hours of trashy action and eating mechanics

The gameplay relies on extremely rapid growth via the so-called Style Eat system. Davy consumes the cores of defeated enemies to directly absorb their abilities and change his appearance. Through Body Hack, his body can be upgraded with acquired technology on his arms, legs, and head. The Davy Burst acts as a temporary stat boost that recharges through continuous hits.

Two boss fights are also included in the test version: the fiery Afreet with his gravity control, and Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers. Game progress from the preview phase can be transferred to the full version upon release.

Alongside the demo launch, a new trailer showcased additional characters from the game. These include the four generals of the antagonist KOM: the battle-hungry Surtr RS, the virtually immortal Dragul, the obsessed Takiyasha-Hime, and the calculating werewolf Wolfgang.

The title is available for digital pre-order now on both platforms. Buyers of the Glorious Idiot Edition will receive, among other things, 48 ​​hours of early access starting October 19, 2026.

Absorbing enemy skills via Style Eat adds a pleasantly wild dynamic to the fast-paced combat system. Whether the wildly outlandish character design, featuring fire bosses and trash-clad phoenixes, will hold up in the long run remains to be seen in the final release.