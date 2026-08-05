Popular PS5 feature on the way: Xbox will soon follow suit if it achieves success.

Microsoft is giving Gamerscore a long-overdue system update and will soon reward 100% completion players with their own award. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed on X that an equivalent to the Platinum Trophies will be released later this year.

end of Points-Nothing

Sony has been doing this since the PlayStation 3. Anyone who achieves every single goal unlocks the Platinum Trophy. A visible badge on the profile that immediately shows: This title has been completely mastered.

On Xbox, the same effort has typically only yielded 1.000 points. Gamerscore is nice for the overall score, but the lack of a special reward for individual games is a complete absence. Microsoft is now responding directly to community feedback. CEO Asha Sharma clarified on X that the team is working on a corresponding feature and that its release is planned for later this year.

Team is working on something for later this year! — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 5, 2026

The technical solution for DLCs and achievements added later remains intriguing. Will the achievement be lost again if updates introduce new achievements? Or does only the main game count? Microsoft needs to deliver a sound logic here to ensure that unlocking achievements retains its value.

Sony certainly doesn't have a monopoly on the Platinum Trophy. Of course, Microsoft is taking a page out of their competitor's book and copying a concept that has worked brilliantly on the PlayStation for almost two decades. But honestly, who cares? Good ideas should be adopted if they noticeably improve the gaming experience on your own platform.

Anyone who spends hours squeezing every last drop of performance out of a game wants to see more than just a sterile number in their bank account at the end. This isn't an award for sheer audacity, but simply the fulfillment of a long overdue community request.

The Gamerscore system desperately needed a breath of fresh air after all these years. If the implementation is successful, the pursuit of completion on Xbox will finally regain the appeal that PlayStation players have cherished for generations.

Does the new system provide enough incentive for you to complete the game 100%, or does only the pure Gamerscore number on your profile ultimately count?