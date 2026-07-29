Pragmata 2: Million-dollar success on the moon paves the way for a sequel

After selling 2,51 million units in three months, Capcom is laying the groundwork for a "Pragmata 2". The sci-fi adventure of Hugh and android Diana has paid off surprisingly quickly for the Japanese publisher.

Six years of development and numerous delays took their toll on the community. The risk was enormous. Launching a completely new franchise without an existing fanbase often backfires in today's industry.

But the courage paid off. Rob Dyer of Capcom USA made it clear that the long-term strategy had been worthwhile, with 2,51 million sales in the first quarter. surpassed The game clearly exceeded internal expectations. According to Capcom Corporate Officer Yoshikazu Shimauchi, the likelihood of a sequel is extremely high.

The gameplay, centered around hacking mechanics, puzzles, and action on the cold lunar station, was well-received. Above all, the chemistry between protagonist Hugh and his companion Diana carried the adventure through the media.

The Resident Evil foundation carries new ideas

Capcom is enjoying an extremely strong run. While "Pragmata" shines as a new IP, the established franchises continue to rake in record sums. "Resident Evil Requiem" has reached 8 million units sold, the remake of "Resident Evil 4" surpassed 16 million, and "Resident Evil 2" leads the franchise with 19,75 million sales.

This buffer gives developers the necessary freedom to experiment. If Resident Evil is profitable, then tricks and hacking are allowed on the moon. This development ultimately provides us players with exactly the fresh ideas we often miss.

A sequel is practically guaranteed, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Half a decade passed between the initial announcement and the finished game. It will be a long time before we actually get to play "Pragmata 2." However, its success shows that new IPs have a real chance in the market.