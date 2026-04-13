Pragmata Review Check: Does Capcom's Sci-Fi Bet Pay Off?

Capcom's new IP "Pragmata" impresses with a Metascore of 85 points upon its release on April 17, 2026, and scores particularly well with its innovative real-time hacking combat system.

With 54 reviews currently submitted, the title has achieved a score of 85 out of 100 points. While the core mechanics of third-person shooter and simultaneous hacking are almost universally praised, deductions are made for the somewhat superficial story and a playtime of approximately 8 to 10 hours.

The heart of it all is the fight.

The most important finding from the reviews: “Pragmatic“ is not a classic shooter. Its unique feature lies in the combination of Hugh's firepower and Diana's hacking skills.

Innovative dual system: Critics like Hey Poor Player (100) emphasize that the risky move of building the entire combat loop around a real-time hacking minigame has paid off completely. It forces players to shift priorities between dodging, shooting, and technical manipulation.

Critics like Hey Poor Player (100) emphasize that the risky move of building the entire combat loop around a real-time hacking minigame has paid off completely. It forces players to shift priorities between dodging, shooting, and technical manipulation. Technical polishing: The AV Club (91) highlights the "reliable competence" of the presentation. There are no significant performance drops, which is no longer a given with new IPs on the PS5.

The AV Club (91) highlights the "reliable competence" of the presentation. There are no significant performance drops, which is no longer a given with new IPs on the PS5. Linearity as a strength: In an era of bloated open-world titles, Pragmata is described by magazines such as VGC (80) as a "breath of fresh air" due to its focus on a tight, linear 8-hour experience.

Criticism of story depth and boss design

Despite the high ratings, Pragmata is not a perfect game. The criticisms are a recurring theme throughout the mid-range ratings (70 to 80 points).

Predictable plot: Many reviewers, including IGN France (70) and TrueGaming (80), criticize the game's weak narrative ambition. While the lunar setting and the father-daughter dynamic between Hugh and Diana are appealing, they remain stuck in familiar sci-fi tropes.

Many reviewers, including IGN France (70) and TrueGaming (80), criticize the game's weak narrative ambition. While the lunar setting and the father-daughter dynamic between Hugh and Diana are appealing, they remain stuck in familiar sci-fi tropes. Repetitive elements: PSX Brasil (85) and JeuxActu (80) point out that the battles can lose their appeal towards the end once you've fully grasped the system. GRYOnline.pl also rates the boss design as rather disappointing.

"Pragmata" is a classic "gameplay-first" game. Anyone expecting a deep story like in "The Last of Us" will be disappointed. However, those looking for Capcom's signature precision in the combat system and a fresh hacking feature will find one of the most polished new IPs of recent years. Its short playtime also makes it an ideal title for an intense weekend.