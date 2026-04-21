Pragmata Update 1.210 delivers PSSR 2 upgrade for PS5 Pro

Capcom has released update 1.210 for “Pragmata”, which significantly improves image sharpness and detail reproduction on the PS5 Pro by integrating a newer version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

With today's release of patch 1.210 for the sci-fi action-adventure game "PRAGMATACapcom is implementing improved support for the AI-powered PSSR upscaling on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The update primarily aims to increase visual clarity in dynamic game scenes and to render fine environmental details more accurately on the more powerful hardware revision.

PSSR 2 provides a smoother image

While the patch file size is small, the technical effect is measurable for PS5 Pro owners. updated PSSR version It reduces the flickering often seen in fine geometries during upscaling and improves texture reconstruction during fast camera movements. This is particularly noticeable on the complex surfaces of the lunar station, which are now rendered significantly sharper than at the launch a few days ago.

PS5 Pro: Update 1.210 benefits from image quality that, according to initial analyses, comes closer to native 4K output, while the frame rate remains more stable than on the standard console.

Update 1.210 benefits from image quality that, according to initial analyses, comes closer to native 4K output, while the frame rate remains more stable than on the standard console. Nintendo Switch 2: The version utilizes specific optimizations for the new handheld, but occasionally struggles with frame rate drops in the expansive outdoor areas of the lunar surface.

The version utilizes specific optimizations for the new handheld, but occasionally struggles with frame rate drops in the expansive outdoor areas of the lunar surface. PC version: It remains technically at the cutting edge, provided DLSS 4 or FSR 4 are used, with the new PSSR update further closing the gap between console and high-end PC.

For owners of the standard PS5 or Xbox Series X, update 1.210 doesn't change the basic performance or graphics quality. However, PS5 Pro players shouldn't miss the update, as the improved PSSR model significantly enhances image stability. Capcom demonstrates here that the PS5 Pro's software, through iterative AI updates, still has room for improvement even shortly after release.

That Capcom is investing these technical resources so soon after the launch on April 17th is only logical: The studio confirmed that "Pragmata" is the next generation of the game. one million units sold has already broken through within the first two days.