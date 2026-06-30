Project Fantasy: IO Interactive lays off employees after partner loss

IO Interactive has lost its collaboration with the external partner for its upcoming online fantasy RPG "Project Fantasy" and is initiating layoffs at the studio as a direct consequence.

As the Danish developer confirmed via social media, this eliminates a key pillar for co-financing and distribution of their new in-house franchise. The studio behind the Hitman series and "007 First Light" has not yet released the exact number of employees affected.

Structural problems with Project Fantasy

The loss of its partner hits IO Interactive at a critical juncture in its realignment. The studio has been trying for some time to broaden its scope beyond the classic stealth genre. Project Fantasy was conceived as an ambitious co-op online role-playing game intended to be monetized through service-based elements in the long term. Such a genre requires enormous server infrastructure and ongoing support. Without the external partner, the financial foundation for this scaling is now lacking. This is a severe setback.

The development of Project Fantasy will continue, as IO Interactive retains full rights to the IP. In practice, however, this means significant delays. Resources will need to be reallocated and milestones redefined. In the tech and gaming sectors, terminating such contracts often leads to strategic downsizing, where the game concept is scaled back.

Dear gaming community,



For a good while, it has been all positive news from IO Interactive. We remain humbled and honored by the response to our latest outing with a young, unproven Bond. A bold new story and a take on one of the most famous characters in entertainment, which… — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 30, 2026

The loss of the partner exposes the risks that ambitious service games pose for independent studios. Project Fantasy is now a distant prospect and, if it is released, will likely be smaller than originally planned.

IO Interactive is under pressure to release the Bond game flawlessly and without further delays in order to recoup its losses.

SupplementThe unnamed partner is said to be Microsoft, which fits with the current situation.