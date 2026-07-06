Project Helix: Why Microsoft's alleged disc testing is pure PR damage control

According to recent reports from The Verge and Windows Central, Microsoft is still considering whether its next-generation console, codenamed Xbox Project Helix, will support physical discs. A final decision is reportedly still pending internally.

Rumors are circulating that this is a glimmer of hope for collectors. Quite the opposite is true. This is damage control in advance. Microsoft, of all companies, is supposed to play the savior of the physical market? An absurd notion. A company that has built its brand entirely on the purely digital foundation of Game Pass for years isn't going to suddenly include an optical drive for the next generation out of the goodness of its heart.

The perfect shield through Sony's digital dictatorship

On July 1st, Sony officially announced the end of physical PlayStation discs for all new releases starting in January 2028. This move has drawn maximum ire from the community, and the backlash is raging. For Microsoft, this is the perfect opportunity. A withdrawal from the physical market, following in the footsteps of its competitor, halves the damage to its own image. Anyone still considering a disc drive is throwing away strategic advantages that will prove costly in the long run.

The apparent hesitation regarding Xbox Project Helix, as in the current Xbox Two Podcast What has been hinted at is not a genuine assessment. It's a pacifier for the remaining retail customers before they are presented with a fait accompli. The simultaneously leaked "Disc-to-DigitalThe feature called Positron supports this theory. Microsoft isn't building a drive, but rather a digital bridge to gradually devalue the old Xbox One and Series collections and convert them into account-based licenses. Eliminating the drive in the factory drastically reduces production costs. No manufacturer would voluntarily forgo this saving when the competition is already paving the way.

Microsoft has also made it clear that sourcing optical drives is increasingly becoming a logistical nightmare because consoles are sometimes the last remaining customers for this dying hardware category. No one willingly lugs this behemoth through a new generation and for the next 5 to 10 years.

The figures on retail closures

The market has already made its decision. Physical games now account for only a single-digit percentage of total revenue across all platforms. In practice, the disc drive versions of current consoles mostly serve as expensive dust collectors. Publishers like Rockstar Games are demonstrating with the purely digital pre-orders for "GTA 6" that the disc will be nothing more than a relic by 2026.

Microsoft won't stop this trend to end up as the sole remaining retail enthusiast. Their supposed evaluation is pure stalling. An optional external drive as an expensive accessory will remain the absolute maximum customers can expect. It won't become standard.

Microsoft's supposed change of heart is a PR tactic. Physical media is dead, Sony has pulled the plug, and Microsoft will follow suit without hesitation. The discussion surrounding Project Helix is ​​merely a way to soften the harsh transition for the community. Anyone clinging to discs won't be buying next-generation hardware after 2028.