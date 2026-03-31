Project Motor Racing: Japanese GT500 DLC with 9 cars released

“Project Motor Racing” receives an expansion with the Japanese GT500 Pack released today, which includes nine GT500 cars from the current Super GT season and the historic JGTC era, as well as a laser-scanned Japanese race track.

The DLC pack integrates after the latest 2.0 update Straight4 Studios' simulation brings the world's most technically demanding GT class to the table. While the GT500 category cars utilize the silhouettes of production vehicles, they are technically based on purebred prototype chassis. The package is divided into two parts, covering both the modern era and the "Golden Era" of the early 2000s.

Modern GT500 EVO (focus on aerodynamics and pace):

2024 Honda Civic GT500

2022 Honda NSX GT500

2022 Nissan Calsonic Impul Z GT500

2021 Nissan Motul Autech GT-R GT500

2022 Toyota GR Supra GT500

JGTC Icons (Historical Vehicle Control):

2003 Honda NSX JGTC

2004 Nissan Fairlady Z (Z33) JGTC

2003 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) JGTC

2002 Toyota Supra JGTC

Physical advancements and track precision

Technically, the Japanese GT500 Pack utilizes the latest iteration of the tire and physics model from “Project Motor Racing"The goal is more direct feedback and a clearer differentiation between the eras. While the modern EVO models impress with high downforce and stability, the JGTC classics, due to their mechanical characteristics, require different weight management and more precise steering."

The Japanese racetrack included in the package was digitized using laser scanning. This guarantees the exact representation of bumps and kerbs, which is particularly critical for the sensitive aerodynamics of the GT500 cars. In the simulation, millimeters of ride height often determine whether airflow separation occurs.

Relevance for sim racers

The integration of Super GT (formerly JGTC) is rare in Western racing simulations, as the licensing rights are often exclusively held by Japanese developers. The fact that Straight4 Studios delivers a complete lineup of the big three manufacturers (Honda, Nissan, Toyota) is a strategic advantage over competitors like Assetto Corsa Competizione, which primarily focus on the GT3 class.

From a driving perspective, the switch from GT3 to GT500 means a massive increase in cornering speeds. GT500 cars are faster than LMP2 prototypes on many tracks, which significantly increases the demands on players' reaction times.

The Japanese GT500 Pack is no ordinary skin DLC. It introduces vehicles whose prototype technology establishes a completely new level of speed in Project Motor Racing. Those tired of the sterile perfection of modern GT3 cars will find the necessary analog grit in the JGTC classics. Technically, the laser-scanned track is essential for testing the new tire model under its limits.