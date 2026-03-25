Project Motor Racing: Update 2.0 brings a complete overhaul of the driving physics and UI.

Publisher GIANTS Software and developer Straight4 Studios today released update 2.0 for “Project Motor Racing”, which fundamentally overhauls the simulation in the areas of physics, user interface and career mode.

With the patch to version 2.0, it has so far most comprehensive updateThe update, which features a completely new user interface, primarily refines the tire model and force feedback calculation. With this, the developers are responding to the sometimes significant criticism since the game's release in November and laying the foundation for the first paid DLC, the "Japanese GT500 Pack," which will follow on March 31st.

Revision of the core mechanics

The centerpiece of the update is the refined driving physics. The developers have recalibrated tire behavior and electronic driving aids across several vehicle classes. The goal is a more progressive grip behavior – meaning the transition from grip to sliding is now more clearly perceptible and easier for the driver to counteract via the steering wheel or controller.

Additionally, braking stability has been optimized to minimize the often-criticized rear-end instability during hard deceleration. Context-sensitive help boxes in the menus will also help players better understand the effects of setup changes and force feedback controls, making it easier to delve into the intricacies of the simulation.

Structured career path and technical foundation

The user interface has been completely redesigned. Instead of nested menus, a flatter hierarchy is intended to speed up navigation through race weekends and championships. The career mode has also been upgraded.

Progression: Integration of real motorsport brands as sponsors.

Integration of real motorsport brands as sponsors. Presentation: Introduction of podium ceremonies and trophies for a better sense of reward.

Introduction of podium ceremonies and trophies for a better sense of reward. Technique: Optimized lighting and performance fixes should ensure more stable frame rates, which is particularly critical in VR or multi-monitor setups.

Multiplayer licensing system and new content

To make online racing fairer, Update 2.0 introduces a "License Points System." This system evaluates driving behavior in ranked events and aims to separate reckless drivers from serious racers. From April 1st, all vehicle classes, including the new DLC content, will also be integrated into the ranked system.

Shortly after the patch, on March 31st, the Japanese GT500 Pack will be released. It includes five modern GT500 Super GT cars as well as four classics from the JGTC era, including the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) and the Fairlady Z (Z33). A new Japanese race track completes the pack.

Update 2.0 is an admission that "Project Motor Racing"Released in November in an unfinished state, the game's physics and UI changes address the community's biggest concerns. Technically, this brings the simulation closer to the market leaders, but it still needs to prove its stability in full online grids. Those who have been waiting can now get the best entry point yet thanks to the current 50% discount and gameplay improvements."