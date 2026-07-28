PlayStation Plus August 2026: Co-op horror meets pixel art

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will have access to “Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition”, “Big Walk” and “Signalis” from August 4th to 31st, 2026.

The August lineup was revealed earlier than usual, today.

Focus on co-op and niche horror

Sony is focusing on a mix of established open-world action, a fresh multiplayer indie title, and classic survival horror for August. The flagship of this lineup is the Reloaded Edition of "Dying Light 2: Stay Human." This version includes all previous content updates as well as improved firearm mechanics that add more variety to the parkour gameplay. Technically, the title delivers a solid 60 frames per second on the PS5 at dynamic 4K resolution. Anyone who has previously ignored this zombie slasher will get the complete package here, including a co-op mode for up to four players.

With "Big Walk“A title specifically for voice chat enthusiasts is being added to the service. This co-op game relies on puzzle mechanics where communication between players is central, including technical limitations that artificially complicate coordination.”

The package is rounded out by "Signalis." This indie project uses a fixed camera perspective, limited inventory management, and pixel art, strongly reminiscent of early PS1 classics like Resident Evil or Silent Hill. On the PlayStation 5, the title runs without any technical compromises thanks to backward compatibility with the PS4 version.

Bonus content for Marvel fighting game

In addition to the game trio, Sony will unlock a cosmetic pack for "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" starting August 6th. This pack includes five profile avatars and 20 victory poses for the in-game score screen. The content must be claimed manually via the PlayStation Store and requires ownership of the main game on PS5.

August delivers a pragmatic mix without any technical glitches. "Dying Light 2," with its polished technology on current-generation consoles, boosts the month's overall value, while "Signalis" offers substantial gameplay for fans of classic design. A rock-solid lineup for active subscribers.