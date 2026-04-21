PS Plus Extra & Premium: Horizon Remastered and Frank Stone now available

Sony has announced the new titles for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April unlocked, led by "The Casting of Frank Stone" and "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered".

Subscribers now have access to eight new additions. While PS5 users receive the technically enhanced version of Horizon, the Complete Edition remains available for PS4. Sony also delivers Wild Arms 4, a JRPG classic, including modern convenience features such as rewind and up-rendering for premium members.

Caution regarding departures: Among others, the following will leave in May: Controller Ultimate Edition and sandland the service.