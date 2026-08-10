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PS VR2: Community draws a sobering conclusion – “Potential was wasted”

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Sony ignores the PS VR2 in its own line-up: Why the community is disappointed with the support despite strong hardware and games like Gran Turismo 7.

PS VR2 Trash

Sony's PlayStation VR2 doesn't suffer from a lack of hardware quality, but rather from the manufacturer's apparent withdrawal from software support. This development has been discussed again, but to no avail – PS VR2 seems to have been written off internally.

While the headset is sometimes difficult or even impossible to obtain from the official Direct Store in Germany and Austria, a recent look at the community reveals the real problem. Owners appreciate the technology but criticize Sony's lack of support.

A current thread In the PSVR subreddit, under the title "I'm pretty pissed off at how the PSVR2 turned out," the problem is perfectly summed up. The creator bought the peripheral at launch for €599. The promised supply of first-party blockbusters never materialized. After "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," Sony practically ceased its own development for the platform.

The game selection is good, but the strategy is lacking.

The problem isn't a complete lack of software. Games like "Gran Turismo 7," the "Resident Evil" titles, and "Hitman" demonstrate the capabilities of 120Hz OLED displays. Third-party developers are filling the gap, and the portfolio is constantly growing.

What's missing is presence. Sony barely mentions the PS VR2 at its own events anymore. The signal to the market is disastrous. Anyone who has invested €600 in an ecosystem expects commitment from the platform provider. The fact that flagship-like titles such as the new "Astro Bot" were released without any VR mode at all feels like a rejection of its own community.

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Reality doesn't forgive experiments. High development costs meet a small installed base. The risk for purely AAA VR productions is extremely high. Sony has drawn its conclusions and cut the budget to zero.

“There was little advertising. […] Shame on them for failure to promote and make the most of it,” Users rightly point this out.

The last hope was Microsoft Flight Simulator, but even this has not yet been successfully implemented in VR. completely convince – especially in direct comparison with the 2D version. An update is expected.

PC adapter as a backup route

Many users are already taking action. With the official PC adapter, the PS VR2 is now connected to a computer. There, the hardware utilizes its technical potential in SteamVR, but becomes decoupled from the PS5 ecosystem. For Sony, this is a double-edged sword. Hardware sales generate revenue, but don't solidify platform loyalty to the console.

The PS VR2 isn't dead. But it feels like it. If anything, it's being kept alive by third-party manufacturers. Those looking for a technically powerful VR headset will get excellent hardware. Those hoping for a constant supply of AAA blockbusters will be disappointed.

The PS VR2 remains one of the best headsets on the market in terms of hardware. The display quality, eye-tracking, and haptic motors in the controllers are still impressive. It's currently a worthwhile purchase for gamers who play titles like "Gran Turismo 7" or want the flexibility to use the headset with a PC. However, anyone expecting a PS5-only connection with guaranteed access to major games should look elsewhere. Sony has shifted its focus.

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4 Comments
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Andreas Schaefer
10. August 2026 16: 52

Mine has been lying on the shelf for 2 years, gathering dust unused.

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Benjamin Sauer
10. August 2026 17: 01

Sony is screwing up VR2's digital future and, above all, kicking the fans in the ass.

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Marcel Lunz
10. August 2026 17: 29

That was foreseeable.
It's their own fault if they bought one...

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Rick-72
10. August 2026 16: 03

“Potential was wasted,” I would say, many cannot afford VR2.
And many games are unfortunately bad. Not all of them!
VR is right in the middle of the action, not just a bystander (TV flat rate)

It's an awesome feeling. im To be a game, not just to watch.

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