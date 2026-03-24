PS VR2: Virtual Hunter, WRATH, Compass and FlatOut 4 announce release dates

Spring 2026 fills the PlayStation VR2 release list with notable ports and new developments, including the hunting simulation "Virtual Hunter", the retro shooter "WRATH: Aeon of Ruin" and the new announcement of the flight adventure "Compass".

“Virtual Hunter” marks the first dedicated genre representative for the [game/area] on May 27th. PS-VR2 and relies on full integration of hardware features such as adaptive triggers and headset haptics. While the hunting simulation focuses on realism and slower-paced gameplay, "WRATH: Aeon of Ruin" will already be catering to the demand for fast-paced "boomer shooters" in virtual reality on April 9th.

The line-up is complemented by “FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR“, which is also scheduled to be released for the Sony platform after a PC early access release, as well as the newly announced open-world flight game “Compass.”

Virtual Hunter: Simulation with a focus on PS VR2 features

"Virtual Hunter" was developed from the ground up for VR to fill the gap in realistic hunting simulations. For the PS VR2 version, the developers at Korpi Games and VRKiwi made specific adjustments to enhance immersion:

Adaptive Trigger: Trigger resistance varies depending on the type of firearm. A revolver uses a double-action system (partial pressure cocks the hammer, full pressure fires), while bows offer a consistent pull resistance.

Trigger resistance varies depending on the type of firearm. A revolver uses a double-action system (partial pressure cocks the hammer, full pressure fires), while bows offer a consistent pull resistance. Haptic feedback: The headset simulates physical contact, such as when the player sneaks through dense bushes and branches brush against their head.

The headset simulates physical contact, such as when the player sneaks through dense bushes and branches brush against their head. Technique: The game uses foveated rendering to efficiently direct the PS5's computing power to the player's focal point, thus optimizing the visual sharpness of the open world.

The simulation offers a dynamic weather system, a day-night cycle, and a trophy hall where hunted animals can be freely placed.

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition will be released in April

On April 9th, WRATH will release its "Brutal Edition," a VR reimagining of the Quake 1-based shooter. Unlike the standard version, the movement has been completely redesigned for VR.

Dual-wielding: Players can wield two weapons simultaneously and aim independently.

Players can wield two weapons simultaneously and aim independently. Physical interaction: Reloading is done through hand movements (e.g., swinging the wrist), and artifacts must be physically grasped and thrown.

Reloading is done through hand movements (e.g., swinging the wrist), and artifacts must be physically grasped and thrown. Locomotion: Classic mechanics such as the “Blade Dash” and Slides have been adapted to maintain the high speed of the original in VR without losing orientation.

FlatOut 4 and Compass expand the portfolio

With "FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR," the popular arcade racing game series returns. The focus here is on destructible environments and the infamous stunt mode. While Early Access on PC starts on April 23rd, the PS VR2 version is firmly planned for the full release.

Additionally, Studio Trebuchet has announced "Compass§", an open-world flying adventure scheduled for release in spring 2026. Players will pilot a handcrafted aircraft ("speeder") through an island archipelago, solve puzzles using grappling hooks outside the cockpit, and navigate through procedural weather systems.

This is good news for PS VR2 owners: the platform is finally getting a technically sound hunting simulation that isn't just a port, but actually utilizes the specific features of the controller. "Virtual Hunter" caters to the niche of slow-paced simulations, while "WRATH" appeals to those seeking precise tracking for fast-paced gunplay.

The fact that “FlatOut 4 VR” has also been confirmed for PS VR2 strengthens the currently rather weak racing genre apart from “Gran Turismo 7”.