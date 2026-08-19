PS5 cover, controller and bundle for Marvel's Wolverine are now available for pre-order.

Sony's limited-edition PS5 hardware collection for "Marvel's Wolverine" is now available for pre-order directly through PlayStation Direct. The collection includes a PS5 Digital Edition bundle for €649,99, two DualSense controller variants, and separate console covers for the PS5 and PS5 Pro starting at €74,99.

Overview of the hardware packages

As of 10:00 AM, Sony has opened pre-orders for the entire Marvel's Wolverine hardware line. All products are primarily available through the Sony store. PS Direct and participating partners are listed.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle $649.99 US / £569.99 GBP / €649.99 EUR / ¥96,980 JPY RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP / €84.99 EUR / ¥12,480 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller - Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition

SONY PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle 649,99 EUR Get it now

Those wishing to purchase the complete system should opt for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle. This package costs €649,99 and includes the console in the yellow and black comic book design by artist Jock, along with the matching DualSense wireless controller. Due to its design, the console does not have a physical disc drive.

The design is visually based on Logan's classic comic book specifications. Those who simply want to swap out the input devices or upgrade their existing hardware can purchase the Battle Yellow DualSense separately for €84,99.

DualSense Marvel's Wolverine Battle Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Controller 84,99 EUR Get it now

Adamantium look exclusive to PS5 Pro owners

Sony is catering to existing console owners via interchangeable side plates. Battle Yellow Limited EditionCovers are available for both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Pro and cost €74,99 each.

For PS5 Pro owners, there's an additional option: the Adamantium Limited Edition. This version forgoes the yellow color scheme and instead features a dark, metallic-sheen surface with engraved cut marks, reflecting the fictional metal of the comic book source material. Sony is also selling the matching DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition for €84,99.

The accessory collection is priced exactly the same as previous limited editions from the manufacturer. The surcharge for the records compared to regular standard covers is just under €15.

€649,99 for a digital bundle without a physical drive and €74,99 for purely plastic covers is a high price to pay for aesthetics. From a technical standpoint, the special editions do not change the performance of the PS5 or PS5 Pro.

The controllers' feel remains identical, and functional upgrades like reverb-effect sticks are still missing. Those who absolutely need this design for their collection should buy now. Everyone else will be significantly better off with standard hardware and third-party skins.